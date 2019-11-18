Best car headlight bulbs 2024

All the electronic safety wizardry on today’s cars counts for little if the driver can’t see where they are going.

Halogen lamps lose output over time and many OE bulbs are fitted with more of an eye on durability than performance. However, upgraded bulbs now feature up to 220 per cent more performance than the legal minimum. But which to fit?

To find out, we return to the big-selling H7 single-filament bulb found in many new cars with separate dip and main beam lights. And for the first time we also look at H1 – the original halogen lamps commonly found in the main beam.

How we tested

We tested both types of bulbs with the help of Philips and its light tunnel in Aachen, Germany, monitored remotely. All bulbs were burnt in to stabilise output before being tested.

The bird’s eye views shown for the more common H7 are measured at 75cm above the road and are of the lamp with the top figure of merit.

To get a winner, we converted all results to percentages to reflect the differences between the bulbs and added them together to give an overall rating. The results are an average of two bulbs bought online or, in Halfords’ case, selected from a store display. We also checked maximum light output to ensure the bulbs complied with ECE regulations. Prices are what we paid online and are for a pair of lamps.

H1 car headlight bulbs

This is a new type of bulb for our test programme, which also required a new procedure, because H1 is primarily used on high beam rather than the dipped we’ve used previously. A headlight set from a Ford Transit Custom was used and aligned on dip using an OEM bulb, as it would be in all vehicles apart from those with separate low and high-beam lights, then it was switched to the main beam for our measuring.