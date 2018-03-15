Best breathalysers 2025

Getting behind the wheel after drinking even a small amount of alcohol is always a bad idea and something we would never condone. But drinks affect people differently and it is not easy to judge if you are safe and legal to drive after consuming alcohol in moderate amounts or hours before.

It could be the morning after a party, for example, or if your teenager calls to say that they’ve missed the last train home when you’ve had a glass of wine with your dinner. In these situations, you can use a breathalyser to check if you are safe and legal to drive. These will either give you peace of mind or make it clear that you should be calling a taxi.

For this test, we looked at reusable electronic devices rather than the disposable bags. There are two general types we tested – those that use semi-conductors, which are cheaper but tend to be less accurate, and others with fuel cells, which are pricey but more precise. We evaluated both types here.

How we tested

While the temptation is to test these devices by having a few pints in the pub and seeing if they detect it, we needed a more precise method. So we used breathalyser maker AlcoSense’s lab to conduct our tests under strict controls.

To ensure there was no bias, we secured sealed and certified breath alcohol simulation solutions from an independent supplier and randomly chose two of AlcoSense’s devices for the tests from its warehouse.