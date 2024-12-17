Graco Affix i-Size R129 booster car seat review

Verdict

Graco’s first highback booster with Isofix connectors is a hit. It doesn’t quite have the premium feel of some rivals, but its price tag more than makes up for it. It’s a quality seat that's comfortable and safe.

Price: Around £65

When searching for child booster seats, it can be tempting to look at the price tag before anything else. Let’s be honest, having children isn’t cheap, so saving the pennies where you can becomes vital. Head to the website of any major child car seat retailer and sort by price, and it’s likely the Graco Affix i-Size R129 will be one of the first ones you see, but does it offer value for money?

Graco is a household name in this area, producing everything from car seats, carrycots, strollers and more, but the Affix i-Size R129 sees it step into new ground. It’s the brand’s first ever highback booster seat to feature Isofix connectors - a staple in more expensive seats, but often the first thing to get the chop on cheaper models. It makes installation incredibly easy and ensures the seat stays in place when the little ones aren’t sat in the car. The seat is essentially the older Affix R44 that’s been adapted to R129 safety standards, meaning improved head and neck protection and compatibility with any i-Size approved car.

During our two-week test, we found the Affix i-Size easy to use and our little tester was very happy. She never complained about being uncomfortable on longer trips, and loved the retractable cup holders on each side - allowing her to keep her drink close by.

Yes the material isn’t quite as premium as more expensive models, but some of these rivals can cost almost three times the price. That’s a lot more to pay for a seat that essentially does the same job. There’s plenty of ventilation to keep your child cool whatever the weather and the adjustable headrest allows the seat to grow with your child right up until they are 12 years old (or 150cm).

The only real niggle we had during our time with the seat was the seatbelt regularly coming out from the holder that guides the height. It needed to be reattached almost each time we clipped it in, but it’s easy to do and is a minor inconvenience. It certainly isn’t a big enough issue to cause any problems - and, if it does, simply just take another look at the price tag.

