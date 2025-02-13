Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Halfords Five-drawer Cabinet review

Halfords’ five-drawer cabinet offers lots of secure storage for tools

By:Tom Barnard
13 Feb 2025
Halfords Five-drawer Cabinet

Spending £225.60 on a toolbox might seem excessive, but Halfords’ Drawer Cabinets are a cut above your average chest. Designed to look and feel like the containers used by professional mechanics, these are a fraction of the price of chests you might see being wheeled around a garage.

The five-drawer cabinet we tried is the cheapest wheeled model in the range, because there are also six- drawer and wider 36-inch versions. It still has plenty of space, however, with a 30kg load rating for each of the drawers, which run smoothly on ball-bearing runners. Three are shallower and designed for smaller items, such as spanners and wrenches, while the deeper bottom two trays are perfect for chunkier items and power tools.

Inside, each drawer has non-slip foam liners that help keep the contents in place and undamaged. If you want to keep everything obsessively neat, the drawers are designed to fit with Halfords’ range of 26 ‘Advanced’ modular tray sets. These are available separately and can handle everything from socket sets to screwdrivers.

To add some security and to keep your tools from being ‘borrowed’, the chest has a built-in locking mechanism, supplied with two keys.

The cabinet is modular, too, allowing you to add other sets of Halfords drawers to the top and sides, up to a weight limit of 300kg.

Assembly is easy and allows you to choose which side to mount the sturdy handle and swivelling castored wheels. These make it easy to pull the cabinet over rough floors, even when it’s full of tools.

