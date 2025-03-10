Viofo A329 dash cam review

If you are involved in an accident, getting the clearest possible images from a dash cam will be crucial to help make out details such as a registration number.

The new A329 from Viofo moves the game on with 4K image resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) – this is double the speed of any dash cam we’ve previously tried. It means that high-speed imagery is much clearer. This can be combined with a rear camera that records in 2K and at 30fps, which is a step up from the 1080P of most rivals.

As you might expect, this results in the best-quality footage we’ve ever seen in a test. And it’s easy to view the footage on the Viofo app, which transfers files via built-in WiFi at speeds up to 30Mbps.

The sheer amount of data created by the video from both cameras at their highest settings means you will need to consider the way you store the files. Anything less than a 128GB SD card means you will be overwriting the beginning of your journey even on relatively short trips. The Viofo can accept up to 512GB, but budget for the best you can afford – a 256GB card costs £60. If you want to go really big and don’t mind the extra wiring, the Viofo can even be permanently connected to an external hard drive.

Add in a few extras such as a hardwire kit and the Viofo’s price will soon top £600. It’s the best dash cam we’ve tried, but the price means its appeal is likely to be limited to serious professional drivers only.

