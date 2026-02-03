Ring Custom car mats review

If you buy a new car and don’t have floor mats thrown in as part of the deal, they can be eye-wateringly expensive. Official items for a Ford Puma from a dealer are £95 for a set of four, while a BMW X5’s are £315, for example.

Aftermarket mats are cheaper, but often fit badly and can even be dangerous if they slip around under the pedals. Which is why we like Ring’s new made-to-measure customised car mats. Unlike most others, they are made in the UK to order, so you can find them for rarer cars and can also choose various different types with added trims, logos and heel pads.

They can be ordered direct from the Ring website, where a registration number look-up makes it easier to choose the right ones. The choices include carpet or rubber, with a selection of thicknesses. Most also have the original equipment-style clips, eyelets or hooks, so the mats won’t move around.

A full set of four mats start at £25, but we upgraded to the posher Signature level for our Fiat Panda. This doubles the price, but its tufted fabric feels more premium. We also added a PVC heel reinforcement pad for the driver’s side for £2.99.

The quality is exceptional – better than the official Fiat mats – and they seem easier to keep clean. There are no clips to keep them in place, but the perfect fit and weight hold them firmly in the footwell. Adding options and thicker material bumps up the cost, but they are still cheaper than buying from a dealer.

