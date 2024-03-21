Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hydrogen and efuel cars can help save the European auto industry, says Renult boss

Renault boss, Luca de Meo’s strategy to save Europe’s car industry includes a bigger role for hydrogen

by: Chris Rosamond
21 Mar 2024
Renault boss, Luca de Meo, stood next to Renault 5

Renault’s senior European executive Luca de Meo has thrown his weight behind the growing calls for hydrogen to play a bigger role in the transition to net zero, alongside other green solutions such as eFuels.

In his open ‘letter to voters’ shared earlier in the week, De Meo highlighted the European Parliament’s role in forcing Europe’s car makers down an exclusively battery-powered path towards net zero - a position mirrored by politicians here in the UK.

De Meo has urged voters and politicians to back a return to the principle of technological and scientific neutrality. “In practical terms,” he says, “this means no longer dictating technological choices to industry. It means setting goals, but not how to get there”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While there is some political focus on adopting hydrogen fuel cell power for heavy transport in Europe and the UK, there is almost no practical governmental support for adopting hydrogen-fuelled mobility more widely. De Meo proposes in his letter that the European Parliament should adopt a “technological neutrality for hydrogen”, and include small-scale mobility in supported projects.

“Hydrogen is particularly well suited to HGVs and buses and, in general, all vehicles covering very long distances,” he says. “For an equivalent level of performance, the battery required for hydrogen is smaller and therefore lighter. Renault’s new electric Master is one example: to achieve a real range of 500 kilometres, a dual battery-hydrogen fuel cell system (Hyvia type) would be half the weight (775 kg) of a conventional battery (1,427 kg).”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

De Meo’s vision is for Europe to develop its own mix of favoured transport fuels, rather than blindly follow the Chinese who are already dominating in EVs. “The e-fuels solution, for example, is highly promising and should be further explored. Our proposal is that we should measure the impact of a car over its entire life cycle, from assembly to end-of-life and recycling, rather than focusing solely on energy consumption during use.” The Renault boss suggests this approach would challenge Europe’s engineers to increase competitiveness against China. “We would invent a European way,” he says.

Involving Europe’s largest 200 cities in the strategy to decarbonise the auto industry would also help speed the transition, according to de Meo, who wants them to have more of a say in traffic management schemes, local taxation and vehicle access to urban areas. “One approach would be to allow free access only to small electric or hydrogen-powered cars and vans, or cars with the most recent type approvals,” he says. “If all towns and cities adopt the same measures at the same time, this would automatically lead to a virtuous effect of scale for the industry, which would gain a bigger market.”

Click here to read Luca de Meo's open letter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Home EV charger grant extended to those without off-street parking
On-street charging
News

Home EV charger grant extended to those without off-street parking

The government has now extended its £350 EV charger grant to those with “adequate” on-road parking, but there remains no electric car purchase incenti…
19 Mar 2024
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: many residents unaware of multi-million pound ‘cash cows’
Heavy Traffic
News

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: many residents unaware of multi-million pound ‘cash cows’

58 per cent of residents don’t know they’re in an LTN, while less than a quarter say they improve air quality or encourage cycling
19 Mar 2024
Stop regulating us out of business and make a plan: Renault boss attacks politicians
Luca De Meo - Renault
News

Stop regulating us out of business and make a plan: Renault boss attacks politicians

As cheap Chinese EVs pose an existential risk to the car industry, a top French exec warns political leaders that leaders ‘the prosperity of Europe is…
19 Mar 2024
HS2 funds can’t solve UK’s £16.3 billion pothole problem
Pothole
News

HS2 funds can’t solve UK’s £16.3 billion pothole problem

The Asphalt Industry Alliance’s annual report suggests UK roads are at “breaking point”, despite extra cash promised by the government
19 Mar 2024

Most Popular

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all
Audi 40 TDI badge
News

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all

Audi is set to remove the powertrain naming strategy from the back of its cars
18 Mar 2024
New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car
MG3 Hybrid+ - front 3/4 static
News

New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car

Despite featuring a full-hybrid powertrain and long kit list, the all-new MG3 manages to undercut Vauxhall Corsa
18 Mar 2024
“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”
Opinion - MG4
Opinion

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”

The wave of Chinese cars has arrived in the UK, and Mike Rutherford thinks it’s not about to stop any time soon
17 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content