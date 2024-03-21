Hydrogen and efuel cars can help save the European auto industry, says Renult boss

Renault’s senior European executive Luca de Meo has thrown his weight behind the growing calls for hydrogen to play a bigger role in the transition to net zero, alongside other green solutions such as eFuels.

In his open ‘letter to voters’ shared earlier in the week, De Meo highlighted the European Parliament’s role in forcing Europe’s car makers down an exclusively battery-powered path towards net zero - a position mirrored by politicians here in the UK.

De Meo has urged voters and politicians to back a return to the principle of technological and scientific neutrality. “In practical terms,” he says, “this means no longer dictating technological choices to industry. It means setting goals, but not how to get there”.

While there is some political focus on adopting hydrogen fuel cell power for heavy transport in Europe and the UK, there is almost no practical governmental support for adopting hydrogen-fuelled mobility more widely. De Meo proposes in his letter that the European Parliament should adopt a “technological neutrality for hydrogen”, and include small-scale mobility in supported projects.

“Hydrogen is particularly well suited to HGVs and buses and, in general, all vehicles covering very long distances,” he says. “For an equivalent level of performance, the battery required for hydrogen is smaller and therefore lighter. Renault’s new electric Master is one example: to achieve a real range of 500 kilometres, a dual battery-hydrogen fuel cell system (Hyvia type) would be half the weight (775 kg) of a conventional battery (1,427 kg).”