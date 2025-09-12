Rolling Renaults! Multiple models recalled due to parking brake fault

Renault has issued a recall for several of its popular models due to a potential defect with the electronic parking brake system, although only 100 cars in the UK are impacted. The recall affects a number of key vehicles in the brand’s lineup, including the Austral, Captur, Megane E-Tech, Scenic E-Tech and Rafale. The vehicles were all built between April 2024 and January 2025.

According to a product recall notice, the issue stems from an incorrectly angled position sensor within the parking brake actuator. This fault can cause the stopping pin to be placed incorrectly, resulting in the parking brake not properly engaging when the P button is pressed on the transmission selector when the engine is switched off, when the driver’s safety-belt is released or when the driver door is opened.

While this increases the risk of the vehicle rolling unexpectedly, the Assisted Parking Brake (APB) system is said to remain functional, allowing the car to still be immobilized.

While there’s no official statement from Renault UK, Auto Express has learned that there are just 100 vehicles affected throughout the country, as well as six Dacia Dusters, and customers will be notified with a specific recall code. The company is in the process of contacting owners of vehicles involved, and owners don’t need to do anything in the meantime, though if they are concerned they can contact their dealer.

While any product recall isn’t great news, it's worth remembering that the affected Renault models have generally performed extremely well in safety tests, most achieving a top five-star Euro NCAP rating with only the Captur receiving four stars.

