Quirky Renault 4 now available as a stylish electric van

The new Renault 4 E-Tech electric van is now on sale in France, but is yet to be confirmed for the UK

By:Paul Adam
16 Sep 2025
Renault 4 van 2025 - front

Renault has introduced a rather funky commercial version of its 4 E-Tech electric small SUV. It’s initially available in its home French market, and Renault has stated that it’s still evaluating whether to bring the retro van to the UK.

Designed to cater to tradespeople and last-mile delivery drivers, plus rental firms and business fleets, the Renault 4 van offers all the style and comfort of the passenger car version, with the added carrying capacity that comes from removing the rear seats.

It means buyers will benefit from a handy 1,045-litre cargo space, along with a 55-litre under-floor area that’s ideal for storing charging cables. The rear seats and belts have been replaced by a thermoformed tray with a load-stop system and lashing hooks, while there’s a 345kg payload limit and a 1.2-metre total load length.

Renault 4 van 2025 - rear

Optional equipment includes a grid-style bulkhead to separate the passenger area from the loading space, along with a luggage cover, an anti-slip mat, and a function that helps keep cargo safe by allowing you to disable the opening of the rear windows and doors.

The entry model features a 40kWh battery and a single electric motor producing 117bhp. Overall range is 191 miles (WLTP), but if you upgrade to the 52kWh-battery model, you’ll benefit from a power increase to 148bhp and a range of up to 254 miles (WLTP). Both versions include an 11kW AC bi-directional charger, while DC charging is set at 80kW for the entry-level van, rising to 100kW if you opt for the bigger-battery version.

The vehicles are converted by Qstomize at the Manufacture Ampere in Maubeuge (ElectriCity), France, where the Renault 4 E-Tech electric is built, and prices start from 29,300 Euros (about £25,400) before any subsidies or taxes.

If you don't want to wait for it to arrive in the UK, why not treat yourself to the standard car? You can buy a new Renault 4 for under £25,000 through our Buy A Car service.

Click here for our list of the best small SUVs...

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

