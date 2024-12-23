Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Racy and retro Renault 5 for only £188 a month

The Renault 5 is taking the market by storm – and at this price it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 30

By:Shane Wilkinson
30 Aug 2025
Renault 5 - front full width
  • Retro design; quality feel
  • 192-mile range; fun handling
  • Just £187.60 a month 

If the Renault 5’s style and panache weren’t tempting enough, then get a load of this. The modern-day Super Cinq has just had an enormous price cut, meaning this slice of retro cool is now available for less than £190 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The French manufacturer has been very aggressive with leasing deals since it launched its revived 5 earlier this year. It has offered excellent value for money since day one, but, thanks to the Government giving the 5 the thumbs-up for the Electric Car Grant, it’s now even cheaper.

This deal from Lease Car UK, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, sees the retro Renault come in at just £187.60 a month

The three-year package requires a £2,599.20 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year – although 8,000 can be had for less than a tenner extra a month.

This gets you the Evolution Urban Range – in other words, the entry-level car with the smallest battery. But don’t fret, as this is still a cracker. 

Standard features include a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with integrated route planning and Google maps, LED headlights and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. Plus, the colour is Pop Green – a vibrant shade with a metallic fleck, and in keeping with the car’s vintage vibe.   

Renault 5 - dashboard

Powering this 5 is a 40kWh battery, giving it a range of just under 200 miles. An 118bhp electric motor endows the car with a zippy feel, while firm suspension keeps things feeling sporty. 

The interior has a stylish look and a quality ambience. Space in the back seats isn’t the best, but the boot capacity is decent at 326 litres. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 5 page.

Check out the Renault 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Renault 5 rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,327Avg. savings £2,403
New KIA EV3

Configure now

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New in-stock BYD DolphinCash £27,993Avg. savings £2,190
New BYD Dolphin

Configure now

Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New in-stock Fiat 500
New Fiat 500

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease

The EV grant has made the Ford Puma Gen-E a lot cheaper, and lease customers can cash-in with today’s Deal of the Day
News
29 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 3 brings style and plenty of fun for just £179 a month
Mazda 3 front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 3 brings style and plenty of fun for just £179 a month

Mazda’s 3 hatch has a premium feel and yet it’s cheap to lease. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for August 28
News
28 Aug 2025
Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test: chic supermini comes with its own back-seat driver
Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term - front with Alpine

Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test: chic supermini comes with its own back-seat driver

Second fleetwatch: Renault’s AI ‘Reno’ can help on the move, but its unprompted interruptions are testing my patience
Long-term tests
28 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG HS is an easy-going SUV for just over £200 a month
New MG HS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG HS is an easy-going SUV for just over £200 a month

The MG HS offers plenty for the family buyer – and it’s cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 27
News
27 Aug 2025

Most Popular

At last! Ford Puma Gen-E is first electric car to get full EV Grant discount
Ford Puma Gen-E - front

At last! Ford Puma Gen-E is first electric car to get full EV Grant discount

The electric Ford Puma probably gets the higher-level grant because it is partly made in the UK
News
27 Aug 2025
DVLA classic car rules are outdated, a recipe for disaster, and I think I've broken them
Classic car Opinion header

DVLA classic car rules are outdated, a recipe for disaster, and I think I've broken them

Our man reckons he may have unwittingly flouted DVLA regulations when doing up his beloved BMW…
Opinion
26 Aug 2025
New BMW i1 will cram big EV tech into a small package
BMW 1 Series render - front

New BMW i1 will cram big EV tech into a small package

The all-new BMW i1 will rival the all-electric Audi A3 and new Mercedes CLA when it arrives in 2027
News
28 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content