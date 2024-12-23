Car Deal of the Day: Racy and retro Renault 5 for only £188 a month

Retro design; quality feel

If the Renault 5’s style and panache weren’t tempting enough, then get a load of this. The modern-day Super Cinq has just had an enormous price cut, meaning this slice of retro cool is now available for less than £190 a month.

The French manufacturer has been very aggressive with leasing deals since it launched its revived 5 earlier this year. It has offered excellent value for money since day one, but, thanks to the Government giving the 5 the thumbs-up for the Electric Car Grant, it’s now even cheaper.

This deal from Lease Car UK, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, sees the retro Renault come in at just £187.60 a month.

The three-year package requires a £2,599.20 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year – although 8,000 can be had for less than a tenner extra a month.

This gets you the Evolution Urban Range – in other words, the entry-level car with the smallest battery. But don’t fret, as this is still a cracker.

Standard features include a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with integrated route planning and Google maps, LED headlights and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. Plus, the colour is Pop Green – a vibrant shade with a metallic fleck, and in keeping with the car’s vintage vibe.

Powering this 5 is a 40kWh battery, giving it a range of just under 200 miles. An 118bhp electric motor endows the car with a zippy feel, while firm suspension keeps things feeling sporty.

The interior has a stylish look and a quality ambience. Space in the back seats isn’t the best, but the boot capacity is decent at 326 litres.

