Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995

The moment has finally arrived: the new, feverishly anticipated Renault 5 is now available to order, four long years after the heart-warming concept model was unveiled. Prices start from £22,995, or £182 per month on finance.

Before everyone rushes out to dealerships however, only those who have purchased an ‘R5 R Pass’ from Renault can currently place an order. You can still buy an R Pass until 28 January for £150, which also gives customers a priority build slot, a die-cast model of the retro-inspired EV and some other benefits.

If you’re not too fussed, order books for the Renault 5 will open to the general public on 29 January. The first examples should be arriving on customers' driveways in the spring.

The Renault 5 is available with two powertrains. The standard set-up uses a 40kWh ‘Urban’ battery that provides up to 193 miles of range, and a 118bhp e-motor to drive the front wheels. Upgrade to the 52kWh ‘Comfort’ battery and range jumps to 253 miles, while a more powerful 148bhp e-motor cuts the 0-62mph time down from nine to eight seconds.

There’s also three trim levels to choose from: Evolution, Techno and Iconic Five. Every model comes with LED headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, rear parking sensors, a heat pump and several safety systems, including traffic-sign recognition and driver-attention alert.

Techno trim starts from £24,995 and adds a larger 10-inch driver’s display, built-in Google apps and services, 100 per cent recycled denim fabric trim and seat upholstery, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and – one of the Renault 5’s quirkier features – an illuminated charging indicator in the shape of a ‘5’ on the bonnet.

Finally, the Renault 5 in Iconic Five spec starts from £26,995. This range-topping model gets a bright yellow and grey interior colour scheme (still using recycled fabrics), a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, blind-spot warning and hands-free parking tech, among other goodies.

Upgrading to the two higher specifications also unlocks the option of two-tone paint schemes and the bigger ‘Comfort’ battery, which costs £2,000 to add.

Every Renault 5 rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, although the design varies depending on the trim level, and there’s a range of five vibrant paint colours. These include Pop Yellow! and Pop Green! which are meant to be reminiscent of those offered on the original R5 in the seventies.

