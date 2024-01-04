Renault Captur to get aggressive new look for 2024

Renault treated its big-selling Clio supermini to a refresh in the second half of 2023 – and the company is working on a similar reboot for the closely related Renault Captur small crossover that should break cover in the first half of this year.

The updated version of Renault’s current Nissan Juke rival leaked just before Christmas, via some European patent applications. Our exclusive images use the official drawings to show how the Captur will evolve, with a more dramatic, sharp-edged front end that pulls the design towards that of the flagship Austral, and slightly further away from the more closely related Clio. There’s a more aggressive front bumper, while the front grille plays with Renault’s latest corporate identity.

The rear will be more familiar, with the current car’s C-shaped tail-lights being carried over and only mild revisions to plastic components, such as the bumper. And as is usually the case with mid-life updates, key metal panels, such as the doors, will remain unchanged.

Expect several major upgrades in the cabin, though, with a further boost in material quality – one of the existing Captur’s strongest facets – and both the larger, 9.3-inch, portrait-layout infotainment system and the 10-inch instrument panel rolled out to more of the trim levels.

While the revised Captur will stay true to the same CMF-B underpinnings as the Clio, it will not follow that model in being offered with conventional pure-petrol powertrains. Instead, the Captur will be electrified only, in the UK at least, with the existing 1.6-litre E-Tech full-hybrid configuration retained.

There’s no word yet on whether the previous plug-in hybrid variant may reappear, perhaps in a modified form with increased electric range – but it’s conceivable that Renault will stick with full-hybrid tech on this Captur, allowing a switch to even more efficient petrol-based hybrid powertrains (jointly developed with Chinese conglomerate Geely) on the next completely new generation, due in 2026.

