Car Deal of the Day: the Renault Captur has plenty of space for just £166 per month
Our Deal of the Day for November 16 is a very affordable offer on Renault’s small stylish SUV
- Mid-range Techno model with plenty of kit
- More comfortable and more spacious than Ford Puma
- Only £166.76 per month on two-year lease
The Renault Captur has long been one of our favourite small SUVs, thanks to its spacious interior, comfortable ride and strong standard kit list. But it’s even more appealing right now, because it can be yours for just £166 a month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
That attractive price is for a two-year lease deal on a Renault Captur in mid-range Techno trim, and it comes from Select Car Leasing. It requires a very reasonable initial deposit of £2,355, followed by monthly payments of £166.76, and includes a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year.
Of course, plenty of people cover more than that, but increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £11 extra each month. Better still, with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, the same Captur can be yours for just £185 per month.
In Techno trim, the Captur comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 10.4-inch touchscreen with Google Maps and other apps built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control, among other driver assistance features.
The Captur also features a sliding rear bench. So when you don’t have anyone sitting in the back, the boot space can expand from a reasonably sized 422 litres to a frankly huge 536 litres – that’s more than you get in a Nissan Qashqai. Plus, there’s some extra under-floor storage for keeping odds and ends out of sight.
This particular model is powered by a simple turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 160Nm of torque, and comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This TCe 90 set-up delivers 0-62mph in a sedate 14.3 seconds, but can return up to 47.9mpg.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Captur leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Captur page.
Deals on Renault Captur rivals
Check out the Renault Captur Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts