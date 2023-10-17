Car Deal of the Day: the Renault Captur has plenty of space for just £166 per month

Mid-range Techno model with plenty of kit

More comfortable and more spacious than Ford Puma

Only £166.76 per month on two-year lease

The Renault Captur has long been one of our favourite small SUVs, thanks to its spacious interior, comfortable ride and strong standard kit list. But it’s even more appealing right now, because it can be yours for just £166 a month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

That attractive price is for a two-year lease deal on a Renault Captur in mid-range Techno trim, and it comes from Select Car Leasing. It requires a very reasonable initial deposit of £2,355, followed by monthly payments of £166.76, and includes a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, plenty of people cover more than that, but increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £11 extra each month. Better still, with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, the same Captur can be yours for just £185 per month.

In Techno trim, the Captur comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 10.4-inch touchscreen with Google Maps and other apps built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control, among other driver assistance features.