Rivian R2 will be a new name in the electric SUV world

We’ve tried Rivian’s vehicles abroad, but the electric car maker is yet to launch in the UK - which is where the upcoming Rivian R2 may come in. An electric SUV, the R2 is set to be revealed on March 7th.

The Rivian R2 has been kept under wraps during its development phase, although we still have a good idea how it’ll look if it follows the bold form of the existing Rivian R1S SUV and the R1T pick-up truck. We expect that, in essence, the R2 will be a shortened version of the R1S SUV with a similarly eye-catching light signature at the front and a rather blocky design language throughout.

This is it. Get ready to meet R2 on March 7th. pic.twitter.com/N2CKDTTZ5I — Rivian (@Rivian) February 5, 2024

Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, previously stated there are plans to build the R2 at its plant in the US. In a recent letter to shareholders, Rivian also spoke of the new R2 platform which will underpin the new SUV.

Given that it uses a new platform, it’s unclear if the R2 will use the batteries offered in the R1S. With the expected size difference between the models, the R1’s 105kWh battery pack may be offered, but the 135kWh and 180kWh units are probably too large. Still, even with the dual-motor, all-wheel drive set up, the R2 should be able to offer over 300 miles of range, given that the heavier R1S can muster 260 miles with the 105kWh battery.

The R1S SUV and R1 truck have been available in the US for several years now, but it looks unlikely we’ll receive these models in the UK. As a smaller, family SUV, the R2 should make for an easier entry to the UK market for Rivian. If it does arrive here, we expect it to rival the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6 at around the £45,000 mark.

Now read more about the best electric cars to buy...