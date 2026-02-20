Yokohama lies somewhat in Tokyo’s shadow and no one even glances at the Nissan Skyline in this corner of Tokyo Bay.

In its suitably named Stealth Grey paint finish (one of five paint options for the Nismo variant), the Skyline doesn't attract any more attention than a Volkswagen Golf. But this Skyline isn’t like most of the cooking saloons that still dominate the streetscape in Japan.

In its distant GT-R guise, it’s a tuning icon, a track racer, and, of course, thanks to Fast & Furious, the name has achieved legendary status globally. However, the rest of the world will probably never see this car, because this is number 91 of 1000 examples that Nissan has customized into the Nismo for its fans in Japan, to give a worthy send-off to the current, already proud 12-year-old model, which also made its way to Europe for a while as the Infiniti Q50.

This, naturally, raises an ever-louder question of the Skyline’s future – especially since its wicked sibling, the R35-generation GT-R, has also been consigned to history.

In city traffic, the Skyline Nismo reveals its civilised side. It makes smooth, predictable, almost docile progress through the streets. No nervousness. Even the gear changes from the seven-speed automatic are gentle. That's precisely part of Nismo’s character. Only on the approach to the famous Shuto Expressway does the demeanour change slightly.