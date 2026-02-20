Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Nissan Skyline Nismo review: A delightfully old-school performance saloon

The Skyline saloon is not a spectacle on four wheels. Nor is its engine cutting edge, while its interior is dated. But there’s a satisfaction to be had from it that many performance saloons miss out on these days. We eagerly await the successor

By:Thomas Geiger
20 Feb 2026
Nissan Skyline Nismo - front tracking16
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Yokohama lies somewhat in Tokyo’s shadow and no one even glances at the Nissan Skyline in this corner of Tokyo Bay.

In its suitably named Stealth Grey paint finish (one of five paint options for the Nismo variant), the Skyline doesn't attract any more attention than a Volkswagen Golf. But this Skyline isn’t like most of the cooking saloons that still dominate the streetscape in Japan.

In its distant GT-R guise, it’s a tuning icon, a track racer, and, of course, thanks to Fast & Furious, the name has achieved legendary status globally. However, the rest of the world will probably never see this car, because this is number 91 of 1000 examples that Nissan has customized into the Nismo for its fans in Japan, to give a worthy send-off to the current, already proud 12-year-old model, which also made its way to Europe for a while as the Infiniti Q50

This, naturally, raises an ever-louder question of the Skyline’s future – especially since its wicked sibling, the R35-generation GT-R, has also been consigned to history. 

In city traffic, the Skyline Nismo reveals its civilised side. It makes smooth, predictable, almost docile progress through the streets. No nervousness. Even the gear changes from the seven-speed automatic are gentle. That's precisely part of Nismo’s character. Only on the approach to the famous Shuto Expressway does the demeanour change slightly. 

Even after switching from the standard drive mode to Sport or even Sport Plus, the Nismo accelerates without any theatrics. No showmanship, no synthetic sound, no aggressive tugging of the steering wheel. Instead there’s traction and stability to instil a supreme amount of confidence. The gears engage more abruptly now and hold on to the revs longer for you to enjoy the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 a bit more. 

Thomas Geiger driving the Nissan Skyline Nismo 16

It might be a sensible saloon at heart, but the Skyline Nismo’s steering, engine, transmission, suspension have plenty of character. This is a car that demands respect, but it also bestows trust; those who drive it in such a manner are rewarded. 

Our route leads to that seemingly endless circular track around the incredibly popular Daikoku rest stop. In the enormous car park, the Skyline confidently rolls out among Japan's other high-performance heroes: Toyota Supra, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, Subaru WRX STi, Honda S2000, Lexus LFA, and the ‘Godzilla’ GT-R.

At first glance, the Skyline seems completely out of place. Four doors, classic proportions, no exaggerated spoiler, no dramatic design. You could even call it understated. At its core, the Skyline is exactly what BMW and Mercedes have been perfecting in Europe for decades, and just like with the Germans, the appeal lies in the contrast. By day, a business car; by night, a performance machine. 

The Nismo’s engine has been cranked up from 405bhp to 420bhp and torque has risen 75Nm to 550Nm. The suspension is stiffer, lighter 19-inch bespoke wheels have been fitted and the brakes have more bite. Even the glue used for the front and rear glass has been changed - adopted from the Nissan GT‑R Nismo, it improves body rigidity without increasing overall vehicle weight. 

The Nismo also sits two centimetres lower to the road, a feature further emphasised by red side skirts. Add a third, motorsport-influenced brake light and the old GT logo, displayed like a medal on the front wing, and there’s a bit more visual clout than at first glance. 

Nissan Skyline Nismo - rear cornering16

Of course, the Skyline isn't exactly state-of-the-art anymore, which isn't helpful for a tourist in Tokyo when it comes to dated infotainment and navigation. And its top speed of 155mph and 4.0-second 0-62mph time pales in comparison to current BMW M3s and Audi RS 5s.

In return, you get wonderfully analogue instruments, no overly cautious driver assistance systems, and – here’s a real blast from the past – a CD slot. 

The Skyline, compared to other enthusiasts taking part at Daikoku’s unofficial gathering, remains under the radar. That's precisely its appeal. That's why we can stay longer. We take another lap, then another. Sticking with its old-school approach, Nissan has recently announced a new Skyline for 2027 with a manual and rear-wheel drive, although like the Skyline Nismo, it’s unlikely to reach the UK. 

Model:Nissan Skyline Nismo
Price:7,880,400 yen (roughly £37,000)
Powertrain:3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo
Power/torque:414bhp/550Nm
Transmission:Seven-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph/top speed:4.0 seconds/155mph
Economy/CO2:22mpg/N/A
Size (L/W/H):4,835/1,820/1,440mm
On sale:Now (in Japan)
