New Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla pays homage to the Spirit of Ecstasy

Sometimes it seems like luxury car brands churn out one-offs and special editions like Peugeot trying to flog base-spec 205s back in the 1980s, but the latest model from Rolls-Royce is far from being a sticker pack and some jazzy seat trim.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla Private Collection won’t be cluttering up any dealership forecourts near Goodwood with special offer banners in the windscreen either, as the brand is building just ten examples and each have already been allocated to Rolls-Royce ‘Private Office network’ clients around the globe.

Based on the Phantom Extended, the Scintilla Private Collection pays homage to the celebrated Spirit of Ecstasy perched up there atop the grille. Rolls-Royce says it ‘evokes the wonder of the Spirit of Ecstasy’s fleeting presence’ with ‘interior features… inspired by the apparent movement of her robes’.

Those interior features are probably the best place to start, since they’re the most remarkable aspects. First there’s the ‘Gallery’, the element of a Phantom’s dashboard in which customers are open to personalising. For these commissions, a pattern has been formed from seven ceramic-coated aluminium ribbons, entitled ‘Celestial Pulse’, spanning the dashboard, with edges polished to a mirror finish to catch the light.

The doors are not simply a way to get in and out, but are patterned with an embroidered motif created by Brienny Dudley comprising 633,000 stitches, with a pattern that the company says appears to glow and sparkle at night. This is complemented by a similar pattern on the seats, with another 236,500 stitches, bringing the grand total to 869,500, and more embroidery than Chanel’s atelier.