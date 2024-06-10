New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k

The first-ever plug-in hybrid version of the Skoda Kodiaq is now available to order, with prices starting from £41,935. The new Kodiaq iV offers an impressive pure-electric driving range of up to 75 miles, unfortunately it’s fitted with five seats, unlike the regular models which are offered with seven seats.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Skoda’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, which alone produces 114bhp and 330Nm of torque. Combined, the total power output is 201bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Importantly for fleet drivers, thanks to the Kodiaq iV’s pure-electric driving capabilities and subsequently low CO2 emissions, it falls into the very low 5 per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company car tax bracket. For context, EVs attract a 2 per cent BiK rating.

The Kodiaq iV’s e-motor is powered by a 25.7kWh battery (19.7kWh of which is usable) that’s located under the rear seats. With a maximum charging speed of 50kW, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up from most public rapid chargers will take 26 minutes, while a typical 7kW home wallbox will fully recharge the battery in under four hours. The regenerative braking – with automatic, low and high strengths to choose from – also feeds energy back into the battery when the car slows down.