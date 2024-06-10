Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k

The first-ever plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq is only available to order with five seats

by: Ellis Hyde
10 Jun 2024
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front 3/4 static7

The first-ever plug-in hybrid version of the Skoda Kodiaq is now available to order, with prices starting from £41,935. The new Kodiaq iV offers an impressive pure-electric driving range of up to 75 miles, unfortunately it’s fitted with five seats, unlike the regular models which are offered with seven seats.

Skoda’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, which alone produces 114bhp and 330Nm of torque. Combined, the total power output is 201bhp and 350Nm of torque. 

Importantly for fleet drivers, thanks to the Kodiaq iV’s pure-electric driving capabilities and subsequently low CO2 emissions, it falls into the very low 5 per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company car tax bracket. For context, EVs attract a 2 per cent BiK rating.

Skoda Kodiaq iV - rear 3/4 static7

The Kodiaq iV’s e-motor is powered by a 25.7kWh battery (19.7kWh of which is usable) that’s located under the rear seats. With a maximum charging speed of 50kW, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up from most public rapid chargers will take 26 minutes, while a typical 7kW home wallbox will fully recharge the battery in under four hours. The regenerative braking – with automatic, low and high strengths to choose from – also feeds energy back into the battery when the car slows down. 

There are three modes for the plug-in hybrid powertrain as well, which determine how the petrol engine and electric motor work together. E-Mode prioritises pure-electric driving, with the Kodiaq iV always starting off in this setting, so long as the battery has enough juice. 

Skoda says Hybrid mode continuously assesses how the car is being driven to determine whether to use the e-motor, the engine or both in order to minimise fuel economy, making it the better choice on long journeys. Finally, Sport mode gets the maximum power output from both power sources.

The new Skoda Kodiaq iV is offered in SE and SE L specifications. Entry-level SE trim comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail-lights, keyless start, heated front seats, three-zone climate control and several safety systems like blind spot detection and front cross traffic assist.  

The interior specifically features a 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital driver’s display and Skoda’s new customisable ‘Smart Dials’. These can be used to control the cabin temperature, drive modes, and numerous other functions. 

SE L models start from £44,635 and add larger 19-inch rims, adaptive matrix LED headlights with cornering function, black artificial/real leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver’s seats, keyless entry and a powered tailgate.

Need more seats? These are the best 7-seater cars to buy...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

