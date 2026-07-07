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Award-winning Skoda Kodiaq is set to up its game with a facelift

The Skoda Kodiaq is getting some mid-life updates ahead of a possible reveal later this year

By:Alastair Crooks
7 Jul 2026
Skoda Kodiaq Facelift - front 3/45

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq arrived back in 2023, picking up where the first one left off by simply being a brilliant large SUV. It remains our favourite option in the class to this day, in fact. Now Skoda is looking to make the Kodiaq even better because we’ve just caught and updated model testing for the very first time. We don’t expect this updated Kodiaq to arrive in showrooms until 2027 given this our first sighting. 

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Undergoing towing tests in the Alps, this camouflaged car shows Skoda is ready to bolster its entry in the large family SUV class. The move should concern the brands behind rival models like the Kia SorentoHyundai Santa Fe and maybe even the Kodiaq’s sister model, the Volkswagen Tayron - though you can bet any upgrades offered on the Skoda will find their way to the VW in the near future. 

So what can we see that’s new on this Kodiaq? Well, the camouflage at the front suggests the second-generation Kodiaq’s changes will follow a familiar facelift theme. That means reshaped headlights and a new front bumper could be in store. 

It’s the same story to the rear. The rear lighting signature might become more segmented to take inspiration from newer Skodas like the Peaq seven-seater - which will essentially act as an all-electric alternative to the Kodiaq when it arrives later this year. 

Despite the current car having a huge 13-inch touchscreen to accompany a 10-inch driver’s display, physical switchgear is a key element to the Kodiaq’s interior design (and one that helps elevate the Skoda above its rivals). As such we expect the three rotary dials (or ‘Smart Dials’) to be retained inside, though new cabin material options and colours might arrive alongside Skoda’s ‘Lounge’ and ‘Design’ grades. 

As ever the Kodiaq will retain five and seven-seat versions. However, the plug-in hybrid variant’s 25.7kWh battery takes up the space normally used for the third row which means a seven-seat configuration for the PHEV model isn’t available - that’s unlikely to change with the new car. Expect the same array of 1.5-litre petrol engines, 2.0-litre diesels and that plug-in hybrid to be offered. 

If you don’t want to wait for the facelifted Kodiaq, the current car is available with an average saving of over £4,500 when you go to the Auto Express Buy A Car service

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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