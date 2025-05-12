Car Deal of the Day: Smart #1 is cheaper (and faster) than you think

£235 a month for an electric Smart

0-62mph in 6.7 seconds

Eye-opening kit in Pro+ trim

On the face of it, the Smart #1 is a stylish but unassuming small electric SUV but even the base models are harbouring more thrust than you’d expect and prices are surprisingly affordable as well. It all brings us to today’s Car Deal of the Day, a Smart #1 for £235 per month via our very own Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This leasing deal is a 48-month affair from brokers e-Car Lease. The £234.98 monthly payments come after a £2,939.76 initial payment. The 5,000-mile mileage limit can be extended to 8,000 miles for a reasonable £248 per month if you’re likely to drive further.

The aforementioned turn of speed is brought to you by the 268bhp power output from the #1’s electric motor and 66kWh battery. 0-62mph takes just 6.7 seconds and, if anything, the car feels even faster up to 30mph or so. The WLTP range is 261 miles, not the longest but respectable for a car of this type.

The Pro+ trim being offered is the mid range option and far from stingy with the tech. There’s a ‘Halo’ panoramic roof adding to the airy feel in the minimalist cabin, powered seats, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, a wireless phone charger and four additional USB charging ports.

The Smart #1 is easy to drive, once you learn to go easy with the accelerator pedal, with good visibility and a nimble feel on the road. The ride is a little firm but the cabin is practical with lots of storage and sliding rear seats.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Smart #1 leasing offers from leading providers on our Smart #1 deals page.

