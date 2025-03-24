The new pint-sized Smart #2 will make its world debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in October, with the successor to the brand’s famous ForTwo city car promising an amazingly well packaged interior that maximises space, plus a range of nearly 200 miles.

The Smart Concept #2 revealed earlier this year showed us that the newcomer will be sticking incredibly close to the ultra-compact, highly unconventional but iconic design of the old ForTwo, right down to the bulging wheelarches and the fact it’ll be a two-seater.

However, the brand has now provided us with a sneak peek of the Smart #2’s interior, which is very different from its predecessor’s. For starters, it will have a bench seat that’s meant to make the small cabin feel as roomy, open and inviting as possible, within this car’s tiny footprint. The flowing S-shaped dashboard is also designed to maximise space efficiently.

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Other details include turbine-style air vents and window switches in the middle of the bench seat. Meanwhile, the white knit fabric and other materials are contrasted by gold piping and trim, highlighting that Smart is still prioritising quality, even for its entry-level model, which we’re expecting to cost from around £20,000.