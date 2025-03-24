New Smart #2: first look inside fun ‘n’ funky ForTwo replacement
The successor to the iconic Smart ForTwo is designed to thrive in the city, but should be capable on the open road, too
The new pint-sized Smart #2 will make its world debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in October, with the successor to the brand’s famous ForTwo city car promising an amazingly well packaged interior that maximises space, plus a range of nearly 200 miles.
The Smart Concept #2 revealed earlier this year showed us that the newcomer will be sticking incredibly close to the ultra-compact, highly unconventional but iconic design of the old ForTwo, right down to the bulging wheelarches and the fact it’ll be a two-seater.
However, the brand has now provided us with a sneak peek of the Smart #2’s interior, which is very different from its predecessor’s. For starters, it will have a bench seat that’s meant to make the small cabin feel as roomy, open and inviting as possible, within this car’s tiny footprint. The flowing S-shaped dashboard is also designed to maximise space efficiently.
Other details include turbine-style air vents and window switches in the middle of the bench seat. Meanwhile, the white knit fabric and other materials are contrasted by gold piping and trim, highlighting that Smart is still prioritising quality, even for its entry-level model, which we’re expecting to cost from around £20,000.
One thing we can’t see in any of these interior images is a touchscreen or any type of driver’s display, although we’re assuming the #2 won’t do without – even if it’s a Tesla-style layout where a central screen handles everything.
How much range will the Smart #2 have?
Smart has also revealed new technical details about the #2’s brand-new platform, called the Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), which “demonstrates how intelligent use of space, agility, safety and electric everyday usability can be brought together in a vehicle of this size,” according to the brand.
Manoeuvrability is obviously hugely important for a city car, and Smart claims the new #2 has a turning circle of just 6.95 metres kerb-to-kerb – the same as the last-generation ForTwo, and far better than the Fiat 500e’s 9.6-metre turning circle.
However, the #2 is not intended to be only a city car. Smart’s goal is to create a “fully capable electric vehicle” that just happens to be incredibly small, and may be able to hold its own on the open road as well. Thanks to a 35.7kWh battery, the #2 will offer more than 186 miles (300km) of range – far better than Honda’s similarly tiny new Super-N – and can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 20 minutes.
The dedicated architecture has also been designed to make the best use of the available interior space, with its short overhangs and compact packaging. Meanwhile, the battery under the floor should result in a slightly higher driving position than in the previous ForTwo, improving visibility as well as the sense of roominess.
Elsewhere, Smart has confirmed the new #2 will feature an evolution of the ‘Tridion Cell’ concept from the ForTwo. It was a signature component of the old Smart cars, and acted as a reinforced steel roll cage that encases the passenger compartment.
Will the new Smart #2 be electric only?
Smart is an electric-only brand in Europe and it’s not expected to change that anytime soon. Making the #2 an EV won’t just align with the company’s sustainability mantra, but will also make the car easier to package and build.
The original ForTwo, initially known as the MCC Smart City Car, was innovative to the point of extremes due to its ingenious packaging of an internal combustion petrol engine and gearbox between the rear wheels. This time around, though, a relatively compact e-motor will most likely be mounted between the rear wheels.
What will the new Smart #2 look like?
As previously mentioned, the Smart Concept #2 presented in April showed us how close the new model would be to the old ForTwo. The brand even has a target to ensure the new #2 is no bigger than the last ForTwo, which was 2,695mm long.
The monobox shape, almost non-existent overhangs, angry expression on the front, wheels pushed right out to the corners of the car and even the bulging wheelarches were all elements that also defined its predecessor. However, the design has been refined and is supposed to stay true to the brand’s new philosophy of ‘Love, Pure, Unexpected’.
We’re certain the #2 will look just like this because concepts of Smart’s #1 and #5 SUVs were both incredibly close to their respective production versions. But there are some details that unsurprisingly won’t make it to the showroom model, such as the pixel LEDs in the bumpers and the huge dished wheels with their transparent aero covers.
Similarly, the Smart logo and various shapes debossed into the huge blanked-off grille, plus the leather straps over the top, will almost certainly not be carried over to the production version. But we are curious to see if the matt white and gold paint scheme does make the cut.
Like Smart’s other models, the #2 is being styled by the Mercedes-Benz design team, which has worked to give this new city car a fresh identity, even allowing for its close resemblance to the old ForTwo. Kai Sieber, head of design for Smart, said: “We believe a city car should be more than a problem solver; it should spark joy.”
Sieber continued: “Carrying the heritage of the ForTwo's iconic design, the Concept #2 translates our bold personality into a new era where ‘Function becomes Fashion’. It is not only about clever practicality but serves as a true extension of personal identity.”
When the #2 finally arrives, it will become the brand’s entry-level model meaning, rather confusingly, that it will sit below the Smart #1 small SUV.
Also sitting above it will be the #3 coupé-SUV and the #5 family SUV. However, the Smart #6 saloon recently revealed in China won’t be coming to the UK.
Previous two-seat Smarts were known not just for their clever packaging, but also a distinctive look designed around an exposed safety cell. This wasn’t just for style’s sake either, but a visual sign that it was safe at all speeds, despite its tiny size.
How much will the Smart #2 cost?
While Smarts have always been funky, they’ve never been particularly cheap. We expect this new generation of the city car to cost in the region of £20,000 to £25,000. Some European companies are in the process of bringing low-cost EVs to market at under that figure, to which now-former Smart CEO Dirk Adelmann responded: “there’s no reason we can’t being [the #2] in at that price.”
We previously discussed the possibility of a ForTwo successor with now-former Smart UK CEO Jason Allbutt in an exclusive interview, and he said the return of the cult-favourite city car could “help almost bring the brand together in a way, and I think it definitely could be a positive if it were to happen”.
Allbutt acknowledged that cost will be key for an entry-level model like this, but added that while “starting price is certainly important, I wouldn't say it’s the be all and end all”. He added: “We still want to make sure we’ve got a premium product, and of course, one that has got a good range for a small electric car.”
The former UK boss pointed out that the original ForTwo wasn’t created to be a bargain-priced model, and it would be a similar story with the #2. “We’re not necessarily looking to have the cheapest car available in the market, but we are looking to make sure that we’re affordable enough to generate enough volume, then not move too far away from our heritage or what we stand for,” Allbutt explained. “I don’t necessarily see a difference completely between affordability and premium – I think you can be both.”
Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...