A hot Brabus version of the new Smart #2 is headed our way, it’s been confirmed. Teaser images of the souped-up city car have been shared on social media with the intriguing caption, “More Brabus. Still unmistakably smart.⁣”

The images don’t reveal much about the new Smart #2 Brabus, apart from the fact that it will feature some extra fins in its front bumpers, as well as hot red trim in various places, as we would expect of any model from the tuning house.

We have no doubt the #2 Brabus will have more power than the standard version, as well as sportier styling. The ultra-compact electric city car is rear-wheel drive – which should help with handling, as should the five-link independent rear suspension – but its single motor produces just 80bhp and 130Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 11.6 seconds.

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It’ll be interesting to see how much more power can be eked out of the #2’s highly compact e-motor, but even getting it beyond the 100bhp mark should put a good deal more pep in this little car’s step. We’re not expecting the Brabus version to get any additional chassis tuning however, because the equivalent hot versions of the Smart #1, #3 or #5 didn’t receive any.

A Smart #2 Brabus was inevitable, given that there were tuned Brabus versions of this car’s predecessor, the iconic Smart ForTwo. Plus the brand’s European CEO Wolfgang Ufer recently told Auto Express that extra potent versions of its other models are proving to be the most popular.

It’s not been announced when the fiery Brabus model will join the Smart #2 line-up, but given that it’s already being teased, we don’t think it'll be far behind the standard version, which is due to go on sale in the UK early next year with prices starting from under £20,000.

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