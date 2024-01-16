Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New 2024 Subaru Crosstrek arrives with plan to get tough in the family car sector 

The Subaru Crosstrek comes with four-wheel drive and a boxer engine from £34,290

by: Alastair Crooks
16 Jan 2024
New 2024 Subaru Crosstrek front8

Subaru’s latest model has arrived in the UK, it’s called the Crosstrek and it’s a heavily reworked replacement for the outgoing Subaru XV hatchback. 

The Subaru Crosstrek is aimed at family hatchback buyers looking for plenty of off-road ability. Underlining that, Subaru claims the Crosstrek “has been designed around the concept of utility and sportiness that lends itself to an active lifestyle”. Helping it carve out a place in this relatively niche market is an all-wheel drive system, more ground clearance than your average hatch and some off-road technology. 

Compared to its XV predecessor, the Crosstrek gets extensive styling tweaks. There are new bumpers front and rear with a revised frameless hexagonal grille, different headlights and rear lights, revised surfacing and new wheel arch cladding that frames 17-inch or 18-inch wheels. Subaru says the aerodynamic efficiency and stability has been improved from the XV thanks to various new air intakes and outlets. 

Inside, the Crosstrek has new seats which focus on providing better support for occupants and there’s been an effort to reduce external noise. All Crosstrek models get an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, plus a rear-view camera. Subaru also says its ‘EyeSight’ driver assist technology has been improved with quicker, more accurate responses. 

The Crosstrek receives the same 2.0-litre e-Boxer engine found in the old XV with 134bhp and 182Nm of torque. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of 10.8 seconds and a 123mph top speed. Power is sent through a CVT gearbox to all four wheels at all times. The Crosstrek’s off-road ability is bolstered by standard-fit hill descent control and 220mm of ground clearance - “class-leading” according to Subaru. A 10 per cent increase in torsional rigidity has also been achieved, which Subaru says results in “dynamic performance, smoother ride, and quieter cabin”. 

The range kicks off at £34,290 for the Limited and rises to £36,290 for the Touring, which adds a manual mode with gearbox paddle shifters for greater control, and the ‘X-Mode’ driving mode selection. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

