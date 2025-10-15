Rally fans, rejoice. Subaru hasn’t given up on its STI brand, and it’ll show off two new concepts at the Japan Mobility Show. The Performance-E STI and Performance-B STI are visions of what the company has in store for its iconic high-performance sub-brand in electric and combustion forms.

The more ambitious of the two concepts is the Performance-E STI, a car that will “spearhead Subaru’s new generation” of high-performance cars with a battery-electric powertrain. The shadowy teaser shot doesn’t give too much away, but the slim headlights and aggressive front end give away that this is a pure concept, rather than one that directly previews a production model.

Its dusty, pale blue paintwork and copper-coloured wheels will also move the colour palette into more contemporary shades than the classic WR blue and gold. However, a tiny bit of pink on the lower bumper badge suggests the iconic STI badge will remain.

The Performance-B STI concept is more identifiable, because it is clearly based on the current-generation WRX model available in overseas markets. We can see the same headlight design as on the current model, with an aggressive front wing, bigger grille and new bonnet.

Beyond this, there’s little technical information about the car from Subaru. But the company has confirmed that it features an internal-combustion engine with a classic, horizontally opposed layout, and the company’s Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive.

Subaru has yet to give the current generation of WRX a STI range-topper, and markets such as the USA and Australia stop short with a WRX ‘tS’ edition. This includes high-performance elements, but no significant power or performance upgrades.

We’ll learn more about Subaru’s intentions for STI in a couple of weeks, but fans will be excited to see the company reimagine its iconic sub-brand in both all-electric and internal combustion forms.

