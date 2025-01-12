Osamu Suzuki was a visionary who championed high-quality small cars

In the market for a new car? Then prepare to be spoiled for choice like never before in 2025.

As ever, several long-established, household-name manufacturers will be offering first-generation models featuring cutting-edge designs you’ve not seen in the flesh before. And at the same time, a seemingly endless stream of less familiar Chinese firms will do exactly the same with their newest, freshest products. How’s that for an added bonus, courtesy of the world’s largest car-producing nation?

But although this influx of newly conceived models from all corners of the globe is great for consumer freedom and choice, it’s my job to remind you that newest and freshest doesn’t necessarily mean best.

Advertisement - Article continues below

I therefore encourage you not to ignore fine cars that were launched years ago, but are still available new today. And as bonkers as this may sound, don’t rule out two models that were born in 1975, have remained in production ever since and continue to sell in 2025 – because they’re still such sound, appropriately priced cars for the real world.

I’m talking about the Volkswagen Polo and BMW 3 Series. Both celebrate their 50th birthdays this year. And both deserve and earn Best Car of The Half Century status.