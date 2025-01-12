Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Opinion

Osamu Suzuki was a visionary who championed high-quality small cars

Mike Rutherford celebrates the life of Osamu Suzuki

By:Mike Rutherford
12 Jan 2025
In the market for a new car? Then prepare to be spoiled for choice like never before in 2025.

As ever, several long-established, household-name manufacturers will be offering first-generation models featuring cutting-edge designs you’ve not seen in the flesh before. And at the same time, a seemingly endless stream of less familiar Chinese firms will do exactly the same with their newest, freshest products. How’s that for an added bonus, courtesy of the world’s largest car-producing nation?

But although this influx of newly conceived models from all corners of the globe is great for consumer freedom and choice, it’s my job to remind you that newest and freshest doesn’t necessarily mean best.

I therefore encourage you not to ignore fine cars that were launched years ago, but are still available new today. And as bonkers as this may sound, don’t rule out two models that were born in 1975, have remained in production ever since and continue to sell in 2025 – because they’re still such sound, appropriately priced cars for the real world.

I’m talking about the Volkswagen Polo and BMW 3 Series. Both celebrate their 50th birthdays this year. And both deserve and earn Best Car of The Half Century status.

They’re tried and tested – and then some. They remain credible and attractive. Starting prices for the current sixth-generation Polo (at sub-£20k) and the seventh-gen 3 Series (a smidge more than £40k) are reasonable by 2025 standards.   

Their strongest long-term competitors came and went, but usually died. Between them, the Polo and 3 Series have been bought by tens of millions, me included! And whether I’ve owned and run them as personal cars or recommended them to family members or friends, they’ve always been right for real-world motoring.

But it’s not just those two cars that deserve credit for their achievements over the past 50 years. I also have to acknowledge and pay tribute to the unassuming, visionary, wickedly witty, truly great Osamu Suzuki, who was Senior Managing Director at Suzuki’s world HQ in the mid-seventies, before going on to run the company.

After a long, happy, productive and proud life, Osamu peacefully passed away over the Christmas/New Year period, just a few days before his 95th birthday.

RIP Mr Suzuki. You were the father of The Motoring Hall of Fame house. More importantly, you championed high-quality, award-winning small cars for buyers who had only a limited budget to spend.

Thank you for the time, wicked humour, supreme wisdom and unmistakably Japanese humility you personally and generously afforded me when we met in Tokyo. The Best Car Guy of the Half Century? I think so.

Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content