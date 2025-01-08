Suzuki Jimny transformed into driverless delivery van

Australian autonomous vehicle firm Applied EV has revealed a driverless electric car platform based on the underpinnings of the Suzuki Jimny. Called the ‘6th Generation Blanc Robot’, its maker says it’ll be ready for deployment later this year.

Seen in public for the first time at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the Blanc is the result of a partnership between the two companies, and sees the long-wheelbase Jimny architecture form the basis of Allied’s latest driverless platform.

The vehicle is targeted at both last-mile deliveries, as well as deployment in industrial spaces where it can replace human drivers in situations that might be dull, dangerous, dirty or difficult, according to Allied. The table-top platform can be modified to act as a van, as well as for more bespoke applications – allowing it to operate in everything from huge warehouses to mines.

The flatbed design is customisable, and the Jimny underpinnings mean it’s durable and capable off-road, according to Applied EV CEO Julian Broadbent.

Suzuki and Applied EV have joined forces to produce the first 100 Blanc models, with the car maker manufacturing the body structures in Japan before shipping them to Australia to combine with Applied’s autonomous tech. The next step is to develop production into the thousands, with Broadbent pointing to worldwide demand, including the UK.

Despite the vehicle being based on Jimny, it doesn’t mean an electric Jimny is on the cards, with rumoured plans now said to be off Suzuki’s table. The brand, which appeared at CES for the first time in 2025, is instead gearing up to launch its first fully-electric vehicle in the form of the e-Vitara – a 248-mile EV sibling to the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

