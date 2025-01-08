Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Suzuki Jimny transformed into driverless delivery van

Customisable autonomous vehicle is based on the go-anywhere 4x4, but that doesn’t mean a Jimny EV is on the way

By:Paul Barker
8 Jan 2025
Applied EV Suzuki Jimny - front (with cargo)6

Australian autonomous vehicle firm Applied EV has revealed a driverless electric car platform based on the underpinnings of the Suzuki Jimny. Called the ‘6th Generation Blanc Robot’, its maker says it’ll be ready for deployment later this year.

Seen in public for the first time at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the Blanc is the result of a partnership between the two companies, and sees the long-wheelbase Jimny architecture form the basis of Allied’s latest driverless platform. 

The vehicle is targeted at both last-mile deliveries, as well as deployment in industrial spaces where it can replace human drivers in situations that might be dull, dangerous, dirty or difficult, according to Allied. The table-top platform can be modified to act as a van, as well as for more bespoke applications – allowing it to operate in everything from huge warehouses to mines. 

Applied EV Suzuki Jimny - front (without cargo)6

The flatbed design is customisable, and the Jimny underpinnings mean it’s durable and capable off-road, according to Applied EV CEO Julian Broadbent. 

Suzuki and Applied EV have joined forces to produce the first 100 Blanc models, with the car maker manufacturing the body structures in Japan before shipping them to Australia to combine with Applied’s autonomous tech. The next step is to develop production into the thousands, with Broadbent pointing to worldwide demand, including the UK.

Despite the vehicle being based on Jimny, it doesn’t mean an electric Jimny is on the cards, with rumoured plans now said to be off Suzuki’s table. The brand, which appeared at CES for the first time in 2025, is instead gearing up to launch its first fully-electric vehicle in the form of the e-Vitara – a 248-mile EV sibling to the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

