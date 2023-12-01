The wait is over! Tesla Cybertruck finally reaches customers

We first saw the Tesla Cybertruck in 2019 and since then the American EV maker has been teasing us through the lengthy development period of its electric truck. Now the teasing is over, because customers have just got their hands on the very first Cybertruck examples.

An event at the firm’s Giga Texas facility saw around a dozen Cybertrucks were handed over to customers - two years on from when Tesla initially said the truck would be delivered. The electric truck has made numerous headlines since its conspicuous original reveal, with various sightings of it testing on the roads in America, not to mention the mishap surrounding the broken ‘bulletproof glass’ on stage at the first presentation itself.

During the latest event in Texas, Tesla announced final pricing for the Cybertruck. The entry-level, single-motor Rear-Wheel Drive model will arrive in 2025 and kicks off in the US at $49,890 (around $10,000 more than expected). It comes with an estimated 250-mile range and the 0-60mph time is 6.5 seconds.

Up next is the All-Wheel Drive costing $68,890. It features a dual-motor set up with 340 miles of range, 600bhp, a 4.1-second 0-62mph time and almost 15,000Nm in towing capacity. The All-Wheel Drive will be delivered from 2024.

The range-topping Cyberbeast will also be available in 2024, priced at $96,390. Power is upped to 845bhp here but range decreases over the All-Wheel Drive to 320 miles. A 0-60mph time of 2.5 seconds is claimed by Tesla.

The Cybertruck won’t have the electric truck market to itself as there’s competition in the US at least from the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 and GMC Hummer EV - all of which beat the Tesla to sale. Although pricing has been revealed, customers can still only place $100 deposits for the Cybertruck.

