Just four years on from its production debut, the Tesla Cybertruck is nearing the end of the road. In a post on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company “will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production.”

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It doesn’t look like production will be moving elsewhere, either, judging by Musk’s reply to one X user about the model’s impending demise.

The news comes amid dwindling demand for the Cybertruck, which hasn’t ever been a sales hit in the USA, and it’s excluded from the European market for regulatory reasons. In the third quarter of 2026, Tesla sold just 8,295 Cybertrucks and total sales are estimated at no more than 63,000 units.

Development costs for the unique vehicle are said to have reached $5.6bn and there could be between $800m and $1bn in unsold Cybertruck stock, so US buyers who want one are unlikely to be disappointed for a while yet.

The introduction of a cheaper Cybertruck version in 2025 hasn’t seemed to have moved the needle much. At $69,990 (roughly £55,000), the Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Drive is around $30,000 more than Tesla originally suggested the Cybertruck would cost. Still, it undercuts both the All-Wheel Drive - which sits at $79,990 and the range-topping $99,990 Cyberbeast.