New Toyota FT-Me concept previews future Citroen Ami rival

The radical Toyota FT-Me concept hints at tiny quadricycle that could make production 

By:Paul Barker
11 Mar 2025
Toyota FT-Me - front10

Toyota has a new baby on the way following the unveiling of the FT-Me concept. 

A 2.5-metre electric two-seater claimed to fit in half a parking space, the so-called ‘micromobility’ car is designed for evolving cities that are becoming increasingly unfriendly to traditional vehicles and could preview a rival to the Citroen Ami.

“This is an opportunity to provide customers with something a bit different," said Toyota Europe’s head of new mobility Stijn Peeters. “It’s more affordable, sustainable, safer, flexible and aspirational.”

Although technically a concept, Toyota is exploring how to put the car into production. “The concept is a great inspiration to our engineers and we believe we can be close to that,” he said. “We will see if we can make it to market, and hope we will see it soon.”

Toyota quoted a range of at least 100km (62 miles) and top speed of 45km/h (28mph) limited by legislation, as it would be classed as a quadricycle. “It’s not that users will be doing 100km per day, but they don’t want to be constantly recharging,” said Peeters when questioned about the battery technology. 

Toyota FT-Me - rear

He wouldn’t be drawn on specific pricing, but said the car is competing with “people paying 50 euros [£42.03] a month for a phone or 15 euros [£12.60] for Netflix, so it can’t cost 300 euros [£252.16] a month”.

Private customers, young people and those needing a second car for urban use will all be targets. “We need to create a super-funky car that might work for teenagers, but we need everyone to be attracted to this little gem,” said Peeters. The quadricycle status means that in some markets, people as young as 14 would be able to drive it. 

The concept car’s passenger seat is removable to free up space for a dog, folding bike or wheelchair, and also liberates a useful 1.6-metre load length, while connectivity is also pinpointed as crucial. 

“A small car does not mean you should go down in technology; hyperconnectivity is integral and the smartphone would be your key and infotainment system, seamlessly integrated into your car,” explained Peeters.  

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

