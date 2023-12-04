Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

High hopes for new Toyota Hilux Hybrid due in 2024

The Toyota Hilux will add a hybrid powertrain to its range for 2024

by: Alastair Crooks
4 Dec 2023
Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V - front 3/4 static13

The Toyota Hilux has sold over 21 million units since 1968 but it’s never come with electric assistance, until now. The new Hilux Hybrid 48V has been revealed and Toyota says we can expect it in Europe from mid-2024. 

For Toyota, the idea of an electric Hilux is nothing new. The firm has already revealed a prototype version of a hydrogen-powered Hilux and the EPU Concept previews a compact all-electric pick-up truck. Electrification is coming to the wider pick-up market with Tesla launching its Cybertruck, Ford having built the all-electric F-150 Lighting and planning a plug-in hybrid power for the Ranger and Isuzu announcing that its electric truck is coming. 

As for the Hilux Hybrid 48V, power comes from a 48V mild-hybrid set up so the vehicle won’t drive on electric power alone. The existing truck’s 2.8-litre diesel engine is mated to a belt-driven motor generator which charges a 48V battery located beneath the rear seats. Once it's charged, the battery produces 16bhp and 65Nm of torque to “enhance acceleration, power and efficiency”. Toyota hasn’t said how this changes the diesel’s 10.7-second 0-62mph time.

Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V - dashboard13

Toyota claims the Hilux Hybrid also improves on the standard Hilux in other ways with better braking performance and a smoother ride. The stop-start system allows the engine to remain off for longer periods of time when coasting, which decreases engine noise and boosts fuel economy by up to five per cent, according to Toyota. There’s also a quicker throttle response from standstill resulting from the electric assistance. 

The Hilux Hybrid won’t be available in the entry-level Active or the Icon trim levels, instead it’ll be offered on Invincible or Invincible X - but not the range-topping GR Sport variant. There’s extra adjustability to the Hilux’ stability control with the hybrid - with five pre-set options available - Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow or Rock. Should you want to get the Hilux Hybrid wet, it can wade through water at a depth of up to 700mm. 

Toyota hasn’t revealed how much the Hilux Hybrid will cost when it reaches us next summer, but we expect increases over the £35,305 (excluding VAT) Invincible and the £38,688 (excluding VAT) Invincible X.

Now read more about Toyota's new Sport Crossover Concept...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Hydrogen Toyota Hilux FCEV revealed ahead of UK trials
Hydrogen Toyota Hilux - header
News

Hydrogen Toyota Hilux FCEV revealed ahead of UK trials

Toyota has responded to customer demand for zero emissions pick-up trucks with a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell Hilux models set for trials with UK busin…
5 Sep 2023
Toyota Hilux pick-up review
Toyota Hilux - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Toyota Hilux pick-up review

The Toyota Hilux is famous for its ruggedness, and despite its age remains a front-runner in the pick-up truck class
18 Aug 2023

Most Popular

New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates
Renault 5 EV concept at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed
News

New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates

Renault’s reborn Renault 5 will start from €25,000 in Europe, suggesting a circa-£30k price in the UK. It's due on sale in the summer of 2024. Here's …
1 Dec 2023
New BMW X3 replacement to grow in size and feature a minimalist dash
BMW Neue Klasse SUV exclusive image - front
News

New BMW X3 replacement to grow in size and feature a minimalist dash

BMW’s first Neue Klasse electric SUV could carry the iX3 nameplate and our exclusive images preview how it might look
30 Nov 2023
‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’
Opinion - Fiat Scudo
Opinion

‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’

With some huge savings to be had, Mike Rutherford thinks a van could be the perfect vehicle
3 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content