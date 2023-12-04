High hopes for new Toyota Hilux Hybrid due in 2024

The Toyota Hilux has sold over 21 million units since 1968 but it’s never come with electric assistance, until now. The new Hilux Hybrid 48V has been revealed and Toyota says we can expect it in Europe from mid-2024.

For Toyota, the idea of an electric Hilux is nothing new. The firm has already revealed a prototype version of a hydrogen-powered Hilux and the EPU Concept previews a compact all-electric pick-up truck. Electrification is coming to the wider pick-up market with Tesla launching its Cybertruck, Ford having built the all-electric F-150 Lighting and planning a plug-in hybrid power for the Ranger and Isuzu announcing that its electric truck is coming.

As for the Hilux Hybrid 48V, power comes from a 48V mild-hybrid set up so the vehicle won’t drive on electric power alone. The existing truck’s 2.8-litre diesel engine is mated to a belt-driven motor generator which charges a 48V battery located beneath the rear seats. Once it's charged, the battery produces 16bhp and 65Nm of torque to “enhance acceleration, power and efficiency”. Toyota hasn’t said how this changes the diesel’s 10.7-second 0-62mph time.

Toyota claims the Hilux Hybrid also improves on the standard Hilux in other ways with better braking performance and a smoother ride. The stop-start system allows the engine to remain off for longer periods of time when coasting, which decreases engine noise and boosts fuel economy by up to five per cent, according to Toyota. There’s also a quicker throttle response from standstill resulting from the electric assistance.

The Hilux Hybrid won’t be available in the entry-level Active or the Icon trim levels, instead it’ll be offered on Invincible or Invincible X - but not the range-topping GR Sport variant. There’s extra adjustability to the Hilux’ stability control with the hybrid - with five pre-set options available - Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow or Rock. Should you want to get the Hilux Hybrid wet, it can wade through water at a depth of up to 700mm.

Toyota hasn’t revealed how much the Hilux Hybrid will cost when it reaches us next summer, but we expect increases over the £35,305 (excluding VAT) Invincible and the £38,688 (excluding VAT) Invincible X.

Now read more about Toyota's new Sport Crossover Concept...