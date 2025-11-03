New Toyota Hilux pick-up teased with tough look

The current, eighth-generation Toyota Hilux has continued the pick-up’s reputation as a reliable, go-anywhere truck, but it’s getting a bit long in the tooth, so to compete with the likes of the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok, an all-new version is coming. And Toyota has just released a new teaser image.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The photo shows the new Hilux’s front end with slimmer LED headlights, a bulging bonnet and the regular ‘Toyota’ script across the grille. A video shared by the company’s Thailand division also gives us a look at the side and rear of the new Hilux - showing a double-cab bodystyle, black alloy wheels, a protection bar on the load bed, and new rear lights with, again, thinner LEDs.

Pricing for the new Hilux hasn’t been revealed and nor has an on-sale date - although we’re likely to see it arrive in the UK in early 2026. If you can’t wait until then, don’t forget the Auto Express Buy A Car service has loads of great deals on the current Hilux with average savings of over £2,000.

We’re yet to see inside the new Hilux, but given that it’s another rough and tough workhorse from the Toyota stable, we think it will share elements from the Land Cruiser SUV. Expect two large screens on the dash – one a 12.3-inch touchscreen – but as in the Land Cruiser, plenty of physical buttons for frequently used functions, too.

An updated version of the current car’s ladder-frame underpinnings is expected to be used for the new model. That should mean Toyota retains the mild-hybrid 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel unit, which joined the range in 2025 and produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. A 2.7-litre petrol engine with 164bhp and 245Nm of torque has been offered in other markets, but that’s unlikely to join the new Hilux’ engine range.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.