Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Toyota Hilux pick-up teased with tough look

Toyota has issued a teaser for the new Hilux - which will be revealed on 10 November

By:Alastair Crooks
3 Nov 2025
Toyota Hilux teaser

The current, eighth-generation Toyota Hilux has continued the pick-up’s reputation as a reliable, go-anywhere truck, but it’s getting a bit long in the tooth, so to compete with the likes of the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok, an all-new version is coming. And Toyota has just released a new teaser image. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The photo shows the new Hilux’s front end with slimmer LED headlights, a bulging bonnet and the regular ‘Toyota’ script across the grille. A video shared by the company’s Thailand division also gives us a look at the side and rear of the new Hilux - showing a double-cab bodystyle, black alloy wheels, a protection bar on the load bed, and new rear lights with, again, thinner LEDs. 

Pricing for the new Hilux hasn’t been revealed and nor has an on-sale date - although we’re likely to see it arrive in the UK in early 2026. If you can’t wait until then, don’t forget the Auto Express Buy A Car service has loads of great deals on the current Hilux with average savings of over £2,000. 

We’re yet to see inside the new Hilux, but given that it’s another rough and tough workhorse from the Toyota stable, we think it will share elements from the Land Cruiser SUV. Expect two large screens on the dash – one a 12.3-inch touchscreen – but as in the Land Cruiser, plenty of physical buttons for frequently used functions, too. 

An updated version of the current car’s ladder-frame underpinnings is expected to be used for the new model. That should mean Toyota retains the mild-hybrid 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel unit, which joined the range in 2025 and produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. A 2.7-litre petrol engine with 164bhp and 245Nm of torque has been offered in other markets, but that’s unlikely to join the new Hilux’ engine range.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best pick-up trucks to buy in the UK 2025
Best pick-up trucks - header image

Best pick-up trucks to buy in the UK 2025

Dependable, practical and capable, these are the best pick-up trucks to buy right now
Best cars & vans
2 Jul 2025
Best used tow cars 2025
Best used tow cars - header image

Best used tow cars 2025

Navigating the used tow car market? These top contenders are well worth a look…
Best cars & vans
11 Nov 2024

Most Popular

The Zeekr 9X has landed! Chinese SUV hits London ahead of brand’s 2026 launch
Zeekrs London

The Zeekr 9X has landed! Chinese SUV hits London ahead of brand’s 2026 launch

Exclusive interview with the boss of Chinese premium brand about its UK introduction
News
30 Oct 2025
Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?
New Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7

Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?

We investigate why the British market is so attractive to Chinese brands
Features
31 Oct 2025
New Toyota RAV4 GR Sport 2026 review: playful SUV has plenty to like
Toyota RAV4 GR Sport PHEV - front

New Toyota RAV4 GR Sport 2026 review: playful SUV has plenty to like

The all-new Toyota RAV4 SUV is an improvement over the model it replaces, but still falls short in some areas
Road tests
31 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content