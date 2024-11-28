Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition says farewell with storming 429bhp and motorsport tweaks

Toyota’s much loved GR Supra is set to bow out in style with the new 429bhp A90 Final Edition, a track-honed special that will be limited to only 300 models worldwide.

The Japanese company is pulling the plug on the latest version of its famous performance car – developed in tandem with BMW – after six years in production, but an array of changes and updates to this last iteration will ensure the A90 Final Edition is highly coveted by fans.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Among the highlights are an upgraded chassis, a racier cockpit and an even bolder design – but it’s the news that there’s now more power on tap that’s likely to really generate excitement.

The A90 Final Edition sees the output of the six-cylinder 3.0-litre engine used in the standard car rise from 381bhp to 429bhp, with torque also increasing from 500Nm to 570Nm.

Toyota has not specified what this means for performance – beyond promising “greater acceleration and response” – but with the 0-62mph time of the standard automatic 3.0 Supra recorded at 4.3 seconds, it’s not too optimistic to expect the new special to dispatch the benchmark sprint in four seconds or less.

A new low-back-pressure catalyst and tweaks to the airflow are credited for the improvements, while other notable enhancements to the drivetrain include superior cooling performance – thanks to a stronger radiator cooling fan – and the adoption of an Akrapovič titanium muffler for what is described as “a powerful engine sound”.