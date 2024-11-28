Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition says farewell with storming 429bhp and motorsport tweaks
The beefed-up limited edition marks the end of the road for Japan’s iconic performance car
Toyota’s much loved GR Supra is set to bow out in style with the new 429bhp A90 Final Edition, a track-honed special that will be limited to only 300 models worldwide.
The Japanese company is pulling the plug on the latest version of its famous performance car – developed in tandem with BMW – after six years in production, but an array of changes and updates to this last iteration will ensure the A90 Final Edition is highly coveted by fans.
Among the highlights are an upgraded chassis, a racier cockpit and an even bolder design – but it’s the news that there’s now more power on tap that’s likely to really generate excitement.
The A90 Final Edition sees the output of the six-cylinder 3.0-litre engine used in the standard car rise from 381bhp to 429bhp, with torque also increasing from 500Nm to 570Nm.
Toyota has not specified what this means for performance – beyond promising “greater acceleration and response” – but with the 0-62mph time of the standard automatic 3.0 Supra recorded at 4.3 seconds, it’s not too optimistic to expect the new special to dispatch the benchmark sprint in four seconds or less.
A new low-back-pressure catalyst and tweaks to the airflow are credited for the improvements, while other notable enhancements to the drivetrain include superior cooling performance – thanks to a stronger radiator cooling fan – and the adoption of an Akrapovič titanium muffler for what is described as “a powerful engine sound”.
Toyota also promises that the Supra’s active differential control has been optimised “to reduce understeer during cornering and improve handling”. These advanced capabilities are also bolstered by better performance from the Brembo brakes, courtesy of new drilled discs and updated pads.
What’s hailed as “limit-pushing performance” is delivered via the KW suspension, with its adjustable damping, from the GR Supra GT4 track car, while the power-steering has now been made even more direct. And there’s more grip, too, thanks to the adoption of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres which are 10 per cent wider than those on the standard car.
The dramatic overhaul under the skin is matched by some significant, motorsport-inspired changes to the exterior, with the goal of improving the aerodynamics entrusted to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe team.
As such, the A90 Final Edition comes with a carbon-fibre front spoiler, front canards and a cooling vent on the bonnet, but the most obvious addition is at the rear, where a carbon-fibre spoiler, reminiscent of that on the Toyota GR Supra GT4, takes its place.
And the drama continues inside, where carbon-fibre Recaro bucket seats and lashings of red detailing – including the seats themselves, the seatbelts and on the steering wheel – deliver an unmistakably more racy feel than on the standard car.
Toyota’s plan is to introduce the new special both in Japan and Europe, with Spring next year earmarked for the A90 Final Edition’s arrival in European showrooms. However, as yet there is no word on how many will make it to the United Kingdom, nor is there any indication as to what the price might be – although a sizeable leap from top-spec versions of the standard car, which is no longer on offer in UK showrooms, is likely, in which case buyers could be looking at £60,000 upwards.
Accompanying news of the A90 Final Edition was confirmation that the standard 3.0 Supra is also to receive a final suite of upgrades before production ceases. These include a new chassis setting, new Brembo front brake discs, an optimised differential and exterior and interior styling tweaks.
This model will also be introduced across Japan, the United States and Europe from Spring 2025.
While these models spell the end for the Supra as a production car, Toyota insists that they do not mark the end of its career in racing. “TGR will continue to hone the Supra through motorsports activities going forward,” the company said.
