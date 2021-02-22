Toyota Supra vs Jaguar F-Type: used sports coupes battle it out

If you had to name one of the best-looking cars of the past decade, and one that’s also great to drive and steeped in history, the chances are that the Jaguar F-Type would spring to mind. Not so obvious is the Toyota GR Supra, which arrived in 2019 and has since quietly disappeared from the firm’s range; the F-Type has also been axed, although new cars are still available through the dealer network.

As soon as the aluminium-bodied F-Type was launched in 2012, it was clear that this was a worthy successor to the XK that it replaced. The same was true for the fourth-generation Toyota Supra, which was launched a full 21 years after its predecessor and used BMW running gear to great effect. It was initially available only with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, but from 2021 a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant was available, and it was in this form that we pitted the Supra against the four-pot F-Type P300. But which is the best used buy? Let the battle commence…

Jaguar F-Type

Prices from £23,000 (Jaguar F-Type 2.0i R-Dynamic 2017, 50k miles)

(Jaguar F-Type 2.0i R-Dynamic 2017, 50k miles) For: Reasonable practicality, high-quality interior and glorious looks. A really good all-rounder dynamically

Reasonable practicality, high-quality interior and glorious looks. A really good all-rounder dynamically Against: No manual gearbox option, not as refined as it should be, some F-Types are disappointingly Spartan

You’ve been reading about the brilliance of the F-Type for more than a decade, so you know it’s as good to drive as it is to look at. In four-cylinder form, there’s almost 300bhp on tap, but Jaguar also offered V6 and V8 editions, both supercharged, if you want as much as 567bhp to play with.