Vauxhall Frontera petrol gets a manual gearbox for £6k less
The petrol Vauxhall Frontera is available to order now from just £22,820 with either five or seven seats
If the Vauxhall Frontera with its optional steel wheels wasn’t ‘back to basics’ enough for you, the British brand is now offering its baby seven-seat SUV with a pure petrol engine and, most crucially, a manual gearbox.
Available to order now from just £22,820, the new petrol-powered Vauxhall Frontera costs £4,000 less than the mild-hybrid version. Both cars share the same petrol engine, although this latest model sacrifices any electrical assistance, which drops power from 143bhp to just 99bhp. Also switching the hybrid’s six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a six-speed manual, Vauxhall says the new entry-level Frontera will return up to 47mpg and reach 62mph in 12.4 seconds – or 13.3 seconds in seven-seat form.
Speaking of which, the Frontera will retain its seven-seat option, even with only 205Nm of pulling power in the pure-petrol version. These extra seats are available as a £550 option on mid-spec GS trim and above, with the tight rear seats being aimed more at young children than they are adults.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control and a reversing camera. GS models will set buyers back £2,500 more than the base Design, although they do boast sportier styling touches inside and out, as well as built-in sat-nav, a wireless phone charger, blind spot monitoring and posher fabric seats.
Finally, the top-spec Ultimate still only costs £26,020 – £700 less than even a Frontera Hybrid Design – and gets a heated windscreen, steering wheel and front seats, roof rails and LED fog lamps.
The Frontera appears to have been something of a hit for Vauxhall, with the pure-electric version (which is capable of up to 253 miles on a single charge) frequently coming close to the top of EV sales charts in the UK. It’s a mechanical sibling to the Citroen C3 Aircross and sits below the larger Vauxhall Grandland in the British maker’s line-up.
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