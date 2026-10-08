Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Vauxhall Frontera petrol gets a manual gearbox for £6k less

The petrol Vauxhall Frontera is available to order now from just £22,820 with either five or seven seats

By:Tom Jervis
8 Oct 2026
Vauxhall Frontera manual

If the Vauxhall Frontera with its optional steel wheels wasn’t ‘back to basics’ enough for you, the British brand is now offering its baby seven-seat SUV with a pure petrol engine and, most crucially, a manual gearbox.

Available to order now from just £22,820, the new petrol-powered Vauxhall Frontera costs £4,000 less than the mild-hybrid version. Both cars share the same petrol engine, although this latest model sacrifices any electrical assistance, which drops power from 143bhp to just 99bhp. Also switching the hybrid’s six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a six-speed manual, Vauxhall says the new entry-level Frontera will return up to 47mpg and reach 62mph in 12.4 seconds – or 13.3 seconds in seven-seat form.

Speaking of which, the Frontera will retain its seven-seat option, even with only 205Nm of pulling power in the pure-petrol version. These extra seats are available as a £550 option on mid-spec GS trim and above, with the tight rear seats being aimed more at young children than they are adults.

Vauxhall Frontera - manual gearbox

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control and a reversing camera. GS models will set buyers back £2,500 more than the base Design, although they do boast sportier styling touches inside and out, as well as built-in sat-nav, a wireless phone charger, blind spot monitoring and posher fabric seats.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Finally, the top-spec Ultimate still only costs £26,020 – £700 less than even a Frontera Hybrid Design – and gets a heated windscreen, steering wheel and front seats, roof rails and LED fog lamps.

The Frontera appears to have been something of a hit for Vauxhall, with the pure-electric version (which is capable of up to 253 miles on a single charge) frequently coming close to the top of EV sales charts in the UK. It’s a mechanical sibling to the Citroen C3 Aircross and sits below the larger Vauxhall Grandland in the British maker’s line-up.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Vauxhall Frontera review
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid - dynamic front 3/4

Vauxhall Frontera review

The Frontera misses the mark slightly on design and quality, but this budget-friendly Vauxhall still scores well in other areas
In-depth reviews
29 Sep 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Vauxhall Frontera for a low £135 a month
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Vauxhall Frontera for a low £135 a month

The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is a lot of car for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 June.
News
10 Jun 2026
Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2: will the British or Chinese SUV reign supreme?
Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2 - front end

Vauxhall Frontera vs BYD Atto 2: will the British or Chinese SUV reign supreme?

Vauxhall’s resurrected Frontera comes in petrol and electric guises. We pitch the British brand’s EV against its BYD Atto 2 family-SUV rival
Car group tests
10 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Citroen 2CV: the French £13k EV city car is sticking to retro styling
New Citroen 2CV teaser - headlight

New Citroen 2CV: the French £13k EV city car is sticking to retro styling

New budget-focused EV will closely follow the design of the original 2CV
News
5 Oct 2026
It’s hard to see how the Jaguar Type 01 will be a huge success
Rutherford Jaguar Type 01

It’s hard to see how the Jaguar Type 01 will be a huge success

Mike Rutherford warns that the majority of new car buyers do not go for big, expensive saloon cars such as the latest Jag
Opinion
5 Oct 2026
Car Deal of the Day: a Nissan Micra for a micro £183 a month
Nissan Micra - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a Nissan Micra for a micro £183 a month

Renault 5’s sister is far more affordable, but is just as fun to drive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 October.
News
6 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content