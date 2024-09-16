Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Autonomous VW Trailer Assist tech can reverse park your caravan for you

We try out Volkswagen’s latest iteration of its Trailer Assist technology that’s set to arrive in the next few years

By:Tom Jervis
16 Sep 2024
Volkswagen Trailer Assist being demonstrated on a test track with a Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen is nearing the end of development of a new driver-assistance system that will be able to autonomously reverse and manoeuvre a vehicle when a trailer is attached – and we’ve given it a try.

The firm already offers a Trailer Assist function, which allows drivers to use the control for the electric door mirrors to accurately direct the car and trailer when reversing. But the next generation of this software takes things a step further by remembering the last 50 metres of driving and then retracing the car’s steps in reverse, all while making inputs to account for a trailer or caravan that’s being towed.

When we tried it for ourselves in a Volkswagen Passat, we were instructed to drive through a tight chicane that had been laid out with cones. After then putting the car in reverse and hitting a button that appeared on the infotainment screen, the car began steering itself, making corrections to avoid the trailer jackknifing while we used the throttle to control the speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Such an upgrade to the Trailer Assist system requires no additional hardware beyond that already fitted to production cars; to avoid bashing into anything, the next-generation Trailer Assist uses the ultrasonic sensors on the front and rear bumpers, which are typically part of the front and rear parking-assist system. 

Of course, this does mean that the car will not be able to ‘see’ what is beyond the trailer, so unless you're absolutely sure there’s no one or nothing around, another person should ideally stand watch outside the car to check the way is clear. If something does decide to walk into the path and range of the car’s ultrasonic sensors, this will ultimately engage the car’s autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system to avoid a collision.

Volkswagen remains tight-lipped about when we can expect the next-generation Trailer Assist technology to come to market. When we tested it out at the company’s proving grounds in Germany, we encountered no problems, suggesting that we could see the feature become available in new cars in the next couple of years. Having no need for additional hardware also frees up the possibility of such software coming as an over-the-air update for existing models, too.

Need to tow? Click here to discover the best tow cars money can buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Volkswagen Tayron seven-seat SUV: Skoda Kodiaq’s sister car to be revealed on 10 October
New Volkswagen Tayron - front

New Volkswagen Tayron seven-seat SUV: Skoda Kodiaq’s sister car to be revealed on 10 October

Until now, Volkswagen has only used the Tayron name in the Chinese market, now the 7-seater is coming to Europe
News
11 Sep 2024
Volkswagen’s Scout Motors confirms reveal date for rugged electric SUV and pick-up truck
Scout SUV teaser image

Volkswagen’s Scout Motors confirms reveal date for rugged electric SUV and pick-up truck

We’ll get our first look at the two models on 24 October, with the pair then due to enter production by the end of 2026
News
3 Sep 2024
Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time
Volkswagen ID.2 test car - front cornering

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 spied testing for the first time
News
13 Aug 2024
Best cars under £5,000
Best cars for under £5,000 - header image

Best cars under £5,000

Here are the best cars under £5,000 you can buy in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
9 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero
DragonTT - front

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero

Outrageous Max Power-style bodykit makes second-generation Audi TT a whole 50cm longer and 66cm wider
News
13 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month
New facelifted Skoda Octavia Estate - front

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month

Skoda’s recently facelifted family wagon for less than £180 per month is a proper bargain, and our Deal of the Day for 12 September
News
12 Sep 2024
Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?
Car insurance documents, car key and pen

Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?

If you’ve sold your car, you no longer need to insure it but it’s easy to forget to cancel that policy
Tips & advice
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content