There’s an improved version of the Volkswagen Caddy that’s more car-like than ever before, and it’s yours from £26,145 (excluding VAT) in Caddy Cargo van form.

We first saw the facelifted Caddy in March 2026 with promises of “significant changes in the interior,” although we didn’t get a look inside the refreshed cabin until the following June. The images showed that Volkswagen had indeed been busy.

The so-called “major update” includes the 12.9-inch free-standing central screen from the Golf hatchback, which VW says features “customisable touch controls [that] provide quick access to popular applications”. A set of fully digital dials is now standard on all trim levels, alongside a 25-watt wireless phone charger on the centre console. Other interior updates include extra USB-C ports, plus grab handles and coat hooks.

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On the outside, as revealed in March, you’ll notice revised front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive design than before. These can be had in both painted and unpainted grain finishes depending on specification.

Volkswagen says there are also new colour options – Reed Green, Sunset Red, Grenadilla Black and Grey-Brown – as well as alloy wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches. Which of these comes as standard will almost certainly depend on which specification you opt for.