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New Volkswagen Caddy van goes on sale with ‘major update’ for more car-like drive

The facelifted Caddy, which has borrowed a big touchscreen from the Golf and is now available with prices starting from £26,145 (excluding VAT)

By:Matt Robinson
1 Oct 2026
New VW Caddy People - front 3/416

There’s an improved version of the Volkswagen Caddy that’s more car-like than ever before, and it’s yours from £26,145 (excluding VAT) in Caddy Cargo van form. 

We first saw the facelifted Caddy in March 2026 with promises of “significant changes in the interior,” although we didn’t get a look inside the refreshed cabin until the following June. The images showed that Volkswagen had indeed been busy. 

The so-called “major update” includes the 12.9-inch free-standing central screen from the Golf hatchback, which VW says features “customisable touch controls [that] provide quick access to popular applications”. A set of fully digital dials is now standard on all trim levels, alongside a 25-watt wireless phone charger on the centre console. Other interior updates include extra USB-C ports, plus grab handles and coat hooks.

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On the outside, as revealed in March, you’ll notice revised front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive design than before. These can be had in both painted and unpainted grain finishes depending on specification.

Volkswagen says there are also new colour options – Reed Green, Sunset Red, Grenadilla Black and Grey-Brown – as well as alloy wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches. Which of these comes as standard will almost certainly depend on which specification you opt for.

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As before, the Caddy can be ordered in both MPV ‘Caddy People’ and traditional ‘Caddy Cargo’ van forms, plus as a California compact camper variant, although the latter hasn’t been priced just yet. The MPV is initially only available in ‘Life’ trim grade, while the Cargo panel van is split into an unnamed entry-level grade, Maxi, Plus and Pro. Short wheelbase (SWB) and long wheelbase (Maxi) variants are available for each.

In terms of powertrains, the Caddy Cargo is available with either a 100bhp TDI 2.0-litre diesel engine and a six-speed manual gearbox or as a 1.5-litre petrol-based eHybrid plug-in hybrid offering up to 73 miles of electric-only running and a six-speed DSG automatic gearbox. 

New VW Caddy People - cargo space16

The Caddy People model can be specced with either a 120bhp 2.0-litre TDI diesel or a 114bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol, each paired exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The £26,145 (excluding VAT) starting price gets you into a Caddy Cargo SWB with the 100bhp diesel engine, while the cheapest Maxi is £27,520 (exc VAT) with the same powertrain. The priciest Cargo is the eHybrid plug-in hybrid in Maxi form at £32,840 (exc VAT). 

Caddy People prices range from £28,900 to £32,780 (exc VAT), with the cheapest offering being a SWB diesel and the priciest a Maxi petrol.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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