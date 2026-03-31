The Volkswagen Caddy van has received some significant changes for 2026… but you can’t see them yet. VW Commercial Vehicles has unveiled images of the updated van’s exterior and confirmed a plug-in hybrid version, but also teased that “there will be significant changes in the interior”.

Perhaps the most notable changes that we can see for the moment are the Caddy’s revised front and rear bumpers; these feature a much more aggressive design than before, and can be had in both painted and unpainted grain finishes.

Volkswagen says there are also new colour options – including a deep red – as well as alloy wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches. Which of these comes as standard will almost certainly depend on which specification you opt for; while Volkswagen is yet to unveil full details, it has said the Life and Style packages will return, as will the option for a short or long-wheelbase model, the latter offering up to seven seats. As before, the Caddy will be offered in both MPV and traditional van forms.

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It’s the interior that’ll see the greatest changes, although Volkswagen is yet to show us exactly what it has in store. The outgoing Caddy uses the same infotainment set-up as the old Volkswagen Golf Mk8, and Volkswagen has said this updated van will receive a “larger, free-standing central display”, most likely identical to the one found in the Golf Mk8.5.

Also straight from the Golf is the Caddy’s new plug-in hybrid powertrain that will be offered alongside more traditional petrol and diesel engines. Utilising what is expected to be the same 201bhp 1.5-litre powertrain as in the Golf eHybrid, the Caddy PHEV is said to be capable of up to 76 miles on electric power alone.

Pricing for the new Caddy is yet to be announced, but you can expect at least a minor increase over the current model’s £35,627 starting price. Volkswagen says presales will start in the “middle of the year”, at the same time as the updated interior is unveiled.

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