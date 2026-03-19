Revamped Volkswagen Multivan turns up the glam

All eyes might be on Volkswagen’s new ID-badged electric cars such as the ID. Cross and ID.3 Neo, but last week Volkswagen teased the new Multivan and Caddy during its 2026 media briefing and the company has revealed this year’s updates for the Multivan.

Just as the teaser image suggested, the Multivan gets a new face, but there are also new trims, wheels and colours to keep Volkswagen’s people-carrier fresh.

What hasn’t been revealed, however, is the new Multivan’s pricing – although we don’t expect it to deviate much from the current model, which starts at £50,633 in Life trim, rising to £62,293 for the better-equipped Style. Diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains are available with both, while the petrol unit is only offered with Style, and we expect the same range of engines to continue in the refreshed Multivan. All of these options are available on the Multivan through the Auto Express Buy A Car service too – where you can enjoy an average saving of almost £4,500.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Among the changes on the Multivan, the front end has been given new headlights with a revised LED light signature, plus there’s a new gap between the bumper and the radiator grille. According to Volkswagen, this “emphasises the width” of the Multivan.

Several new paint finishes have been made available, too. There’s the two-tone candy white and solid grey, brown metallic, plus a new matte paint for the first time as well. Volkswagen also says it has revised six of the 17-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel options, as well as introducing a new shape of ‘Halmstad’ 19-inch wheels.

UK specifications are still to be announced, but Volkswagen says to “stay tuned”, because the Multivan will “receive many more updates until late summer”. We expect more information to be revealed in the run up to the IAA Transportation show in Hannover in September, where we also expect the Multivan and the facelifted Caddy to be present.

The Multivan remains a key model within Volkswagen’s line-up as a direct successor to the Caravelle. In 2025 the Multivan reached new heights with global deliveries hitting 38,700 – up 31 per cent from the year before.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.