Car Deal of the Day: Hello campers! Get out and about with a VW California for only £342 a month

Flexible Beach specification – four-berth with kitchenette

High-quality interior; frugal diesel power

Only £341.89 a month

With Britain currently enjoying sunnier, warmer weather, perhaps now is the right time to consider getting that campervan you’ve always promised yourself.

The good life rarely comes cheap, and these types of leisure vehicles normally cost a small fortune to own – but not with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Scouring our platform, we spotted Select Car Leasing offering arguably the daddy of the campervan world, the Volkswagen California, for well under £350 a month on a two-year deal.

For a vehicle that costs £64,432 in its base form, you might expect to have to fork out a chunky initial payment to get the keys. However, a 12-month up-front payment will only set you back £4,456.68, or you can knock this down to nine months for £3,736.47. Do the latter, and the monthly price only rises to £375.83.

Mileage on the 12-month initial payment option is limited to a standard 5,000 a year, but you might want to take the California on long continental holidays to chase the sun. If that’s the case, you can revise the agreement to 8,000 a year for an extra £16.17 a month or extend to 10,000 for under £25 extra a month – two great options if you need more flexibility for roaming.