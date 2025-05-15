Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car deal of the day: Vauxhall Corsa for £168 per month is almost too cheap to be true

The Vauxhall Corsa is a stylish supermini with plenty of standard equipment. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 June.

By:Tom Jervis
6 Jun 2026
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering
  • Sporty styling
  • Efficient petrol engine
  • Only £168.83 per month

The Vauxhall Corsa just got even more affordable thanks to today’s Deal of the Day. The top-selling supermini is now available for less than £170 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, making it a great option for anyone looking for a low-cost, yet stylish, mode of transportation.

The deal is being offered by First Vehicle Leasing and gets you into the well-equipped and sporty-looking Corsa GS for exactly £168.83 per month on a three-year lease. The offer allows for an annual mileage of up to 5,000 miles, and requires an initial payment of £2,375.93.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, you might want to extend the mileage allowance and reduce that initial payment. Thankfully that’s not a problem, as it’s possible to increase the cap to 8,000 miles per year and reduce the up-front cost to £1,604.59. This takes the monthly fee to a still-reasonable £209.10 per month, and brings the overall cost of the agreement to £8,923. 

Such favourable terms make this lease agreement cheaper than buying the car outright; in GS guise, the Corse will set you back £25,715 and is expected to be worth just over £10,000 after three years and 24,000 miles. This means that today’s Deal of the Day could save you around £6,000 in comparison.

Things get even sweeter when you consider the spec of the car on offer; the deal is for the 1.2-litre petrol model, which produces a peppy 100bhp and comes equipped with an automatic gearbox. Vauxhall says it’s capable of up to 50mpg, making it cheap to run as well as lease.

GS models get slightly sportier styling than the standard car, with larger 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there’s a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers also benefit from cruise control, front-and-rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Vauxhall Corsa GS 2025 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Corsa leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Corsa page.

Deals on Vauxhall Corsa rivals

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New Citroen C3From £232 ppm**
Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New Mini CooperFrom £263 ppm**
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £217 ppm**

Check out the Vauxhall Corsa deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: a touch of luxury with the Lexus RX for £477 a month
Lexus RX - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a touch of luxury with the Lexus RX for £477 a month

The RX is Lexus’s halo SUV, but you wouldn’t think so at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 June.
News
5 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Volvo EX30 offers Swedish cool for a hot £262 a month
Volvo EX30 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo EX30 offers Swedish cool for a hot £262 a month

Few small electric SUVs are as cool-looking as the Volvo EX30. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 June.
News
4 Jun 2026
Best-selling cars 2026: the year's 10 most popular models so far
Best-selling cars March 2026 - header image

Best-selling cars 2026: the year's 10 most popular models so far

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far in 2026, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)
Best cars & vans
4 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq is a ‘Simply Clever’ choice at £233 a month
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq is a ‘Simply Clever’ choice at £233 a month

Families love the Skoda Kodiaq – and at this price it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 June.
News
3 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Ford Focus primed for sensational return, but as an SUV
Ford Focus exclusive image

Ford Focus primed for sensational return, but as an SUV

Could a new Ford Focus be ready to fight Europe’s biggest sellers such as the Volkswagen T-Roc and Nissan Qashqai?
News
4 Jun 2026
Kia PV5 gets long-awaited 7-seat version for under £37k
Kia PV5 7-seater - front 3/4

Kia PV5 gets long-awaited 7-seat version for under £37k

The seven-seat Kia PV5 boosts family-friendly range alongside some neat range-wide upgrades
News
3 Jun 2026
New Audi Q4 e-tron: the cheapest Audi EV just got even cheaper
Audi Q4 e-tron facelift - front action

New Audi Q4 e-tron: the cheapest Audi EV just got even cheaper

Audi’s second best-selling car has just been made even better
News
4 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content