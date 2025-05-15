Car deal of the day: Vauxhall Corsa for £168 per month is almost too cheap to be true

Sporty styling

Efficient petrol engine

Only £168.83 per month

The Vauxhall Corsa just got even more affordable thanks to today’s Deal of the Day. The top-selling supermini is now available for less than £170 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, making it a great option for anyone looking for a low-cost, yet stylish, mode of transportation.

The deal is being offered by First Vehicle Leasing and gets you into the well-equipped and sporty-looking Corsa GS for exactly £168.83 per month on a three-year lease. The offer allows for an annual mileage of up to 5,000 miles, and requires an initial payment of £2,375.93.

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Of course, you might want to extend the mileage allowance and reduce that initial payment. Thankfully that’s not a problem, as it’s possible to increase the cap to 8,000 miles per year and reduce the up-front cost to £1,604.59. This takes the monthly fee to a still-reasonable £209.10 per month, and brings the overall cost of the agreement to £8,923.

Such favourable terms make this lease agreement cheaper than buying the car outright; in GS guise, the Corse will set you back £25,715 and is expected to be worth just over £10,000 after three years and 24,000 miles. This means that today’s Deal of the Day could save you around £6,000 in comparison.

Things get even sweeter when you consider the spec of the car on offer; the deal is for the 1.2-litre petrol model, which produces a peppy 100bhp and comes equipped with an automatic gearbox. Vauxhall says it’s capable of up to 50mpg, making it cheap to run as well as lease.

GS models get slightly sportier styling than the standard car, with larger 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there’s a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers also benefit from cruise control, front-and-rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Corsa leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Corsa page.

Check out the Vauxhall Corsa deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…