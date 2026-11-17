Volkswagen seems to be cooking up an especially hot hatch based on the ID. Polo. In a social media teaser, the German firm posted a couple of images showing a car draped in a cover that just about gives a hint of what’s going on underneath.

From the front, we can see from the lighting signature that it’s an ID. Polo. It goes far beyond the ID. Polo GTI in terms of aggression, though, with massive wheelarches and a huge rear wing very much visible.

“Our trainees, designers and engineers cooked up something really spicy – served this Friday!” the caption says, with the #GTI and #GTI50 hashtags giving a further nod to the project’s nature.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘GTI50’ is in reference to the 50th anniversary of VW’s GTI badge, so it would make sense to get the brand’s trainees involved in some sort of celebratory project. The car we’ll be seeing on Friday is clearly indulging in concept car excess, but there will still be some road relevance. We already know that an ID. Polo GTI Clubsport is being worked on, which this new project could provide an early preview for.

There’s certainly room for such a car. The standard ID. Polo GTI keeps things relatively sedate with a 228bhp, a 290Nm electric motor for a 0-62mph time of 6.8 seconds, making it 0.4sec slower than an Alpine A290 and 1.3sec slower than the Peugeot E-208 GTI.

Visually, it’s also pretty restrained, as a GTI model should be, but anyone wanting a bit more aesthetic attitude can rely on the future GTI Clubsport to turn things up a notch without going too far.

It’ll be the first time the Clubsport designation has been used for anything other than a Golf GTI. The badge first appeared on the Mk7 Clubsport and Clubsport S, before being revived for the Golf 8.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...