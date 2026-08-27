New Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport to give EV hot hatch a hardcore edge
The hot Clubsport name will live on in the electric era thanks to the ID. Polo GTI
The covers only came off the Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI this summer, but VW is already working on a hotter Clubsport variant that’s set to loosen the reins on the new all-electric hot hatch.
Set to arrive in early 2027, the ID. Polo GTI will take on a new breed of sporty superminis including the Alpine A290, MINI Cooper JCW Electric, Peugeot E-208 GTi and Vauxhall Corsa GSE. The Clubsport will sit above all of these, however, with more power and additional driver focus – as we have become accustomed to on VW’s excellent Clubsport-badged GTI models.
A big power bump should be on the way for the Clubsport for starters. While the standard ID. Polo GTI sends 223bhp and 290Nm to its front wheels through an electric limited slip differential, Auto Express understands that the Clubsport will get a whopping 286bhp from a revised version of the GTI’s APP290 electric motor (which will get a different name as the ‘290’ is based on torque).
This should drastically lower the ID. Polo’s 6.8-second 0-62mph time, and will also help the GTI stand out further from the most powerful 208bhp version of the regular ID. Polo, which only takes 7.1 seconds to get to 62mph.
Previous VW GTI Clubsport cars have shed up to 45kg of weight in the name of performance. However, while we’ve been told to expect typical Clubsport tweaks for the new car, nothing as drastic as, for example, ditching the back seats – as was the case on the Mk7 Golf GTI Clubsport – has been hinted at.
The ID. Polo GTI’s 52kWh battery will surely be retained for the Clubsport, meaning that with the additional power we’re likely to see a drop off in range from the GTI’s 264-mile maximum.
We’ve already tested the ID. Polo GTI in prototype form and came away impressed with its sharp and direct steering, with noticeably firm suspension helping to provide balanced body control and tight handling. The GTI’s electric differential, which is shared with the Cupra Raval VZ, also helps pull the car around bends in an eager, responsive way, all boding well for this more hardcore Clubsport variant.
We expect a unique set-up for the chassis, too, judging from previous Clubsport cars, with what will certainly be a stiffer tune for its DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control).
The extra power and performance upgrades will inevitably bring a price premium over the upcoming ID. Polo GTI, which is expected to start from around £34,000.
Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...