The covers only came off the Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI this summer, but VW is already working on a hotter Clubsport variant that’s set to loosen the reins on the new all-electric hot hatch.

Set to arrive in early 2027, the ID. Polo GTI will take on a new breed of sporty superminis including the Alpine A290, MINI Cooper JCW Electric, Peugeot E-208 GTi and Vauxhall Corsa GSE. The Clubsport will sit above all of these, however, with more power and additional driver focus – as we have become accustomed to on VW’s excellent Clubsport-badged GTI models.

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A big power bump should be on the way for the Clubsport for starters. While the standard ID. Polo GTI sends 223bhp and 290Nm to its front wheels through an electric limited slip differential, Auto Express understands that the Clubsport will get a whopping 286bhp from a revised version of the GTI’s APP290 electric motor (which will get a different name as the ‘290’ is based on torque).

This should drastically lower the ID. Polo’s 6.8-second 0-62mph time, and will also help the GTI stand out further from the most powerful 208bhp version of the regular ID. Polo, which only takes 7.1 seconds to get to 62mph.