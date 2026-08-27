Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport to give EV hot hatch a hardcore edge

The hot Clubsport name will live on in the electric era thanks to the ID. Polo GTI

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Aug 2026
Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI prototype - front action

The covers only came off the Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI this summer, but VW is already working on a hotter Clubsport variant that’s set to loosen the reins on the new all-electric hot hatch. 

Set to arrive in early 2027, the ID. Polo GTI will take on a new breed of sporty superminis including the Alpine A290, MINI Cooper JCW Electric, Peugeot E-208 GTi and Vauxhall Corsa GSE. The Clubsport will sit above all of these, however, with more power and additional driver focus – as we have become accustomed to on VW’s excellent Clubsport-badged GTI models. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A big power bump should be on the way for the Clubsport for starters. While the standard ID. Polo GTI sends 223bhp and 290Nm to its front wheels through an electric limited slip differential, Auto Express understands that the Clubsport will get a whopping 286bhp from a revised version of the GTI’s APP290 electric motor (which will get a different name as the ‘290’ is based on torque). 

This should drastically lower the ID. Polo’s 6.8-second 0-62mph time, and will also help the GTI stand out further from the most powerful 208bhp version of the regular ID. Polo, which only takes 7.1 seconds to get to 62mph. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Previous VW GTI Clubsport cars have shed up to 45kg of weight in the name of performance. However, while we’ve been told to expect typical Clubsport tweaks for the new car, nothing as drastic as, for example, ditching the back seats – as was the case on the Mk7 Golf GTI Clubsport – has been hinted at. 

The ID. Polo GTI’s 52kWh battery will surely be retained for the Clubsport, meaning that with the additional power we’re likely to see a drop off in range from the GTI’s 264-mile maximum. 

We’ve already tested the ID. Polo GTI in prototype form and came away impressed with its sharp and direct steering, with noticeably firm suspension helping to provide balanced body control and tight handling. The GTI’s electric differential, which is shared with the Cupra Raval VZ, also helps pull the car around bends in an eager, responsive way, all boding well for this more hardcore Clubsport variant. 

We expect a unique set-up for the chassis, too, judging from previous Clubsport cars, with what will certainly be a stiffer tune for its DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control). 

The extra power and performance upgrades will inevitably bring a price premium over the upcoming ID. Polo GTI, which is expected to start from around £34,000. 

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: All-new VW ID. Polo and cheap charging for £255 a month
Volkswagen ID Polo - front static

Car Deal of the Day: All-new VW ID. Polo and cheap charging for £255 a month

There’s a lot of expectation on the VW ID. Polo’s shoulders, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 August
News
26 Aug 2026
Best cars for students
Best cars for students - header image

Best cars for students

Your first taste of freedom away from home will be that bit sweeter if you have your own wheels. These are the top used student cars for tight budgets…
Best cars & vans
22 Aug 2026
Volkswagen Polo review
Volkswagen Polo - front tracking

Volkswagen Polo review

The Volkswagen Polo still holds its own as a highly capable supermini
In-depth reviews
16 Jul 2026
The VW ID. Polo is a great example of a brand remembering its roots
Opinion - brand heritage

The VW ID. Polo is a great example of a brand remembering its roots

Auto Express’s news reporter appreciates the car companies that are trying to preserve or return to what people have always loved about their cars
Opinion
1 May 2026

Most Popular

New Audi A3 to stick with petrol and target big quality boost
Audi A3 render (watermarked) - front

New Audi A3 to stick with petrol and target big quality boost

The popular hatchback is set to be reborn with a new look, higher quality and cutting- edge tech as Audi looks to lead the premium car class
News
24 Aug 2026
Every new EV ranked 161 to 1: the complete guide to UK electric cars
161 best &amp; worst UK EVs rated - header image

Every new EV ranked 161 to 1: the complete guide to UK electric cars

There are 161 different electric cars on sale in the UK and here’s the complete guide to every one of them…
Features
26 Aug 2026
Updated Renault 5 offers more range, more Google tech and even more style
2026 Renault 5 update - front overhead

Updated Renault 5 offers more range, more Google tech and even more style

Revised aero, new LFP battery chemistry and more colour options added to award-winning electric supermini
News
25 Aug 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content