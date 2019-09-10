Small electric cars have been a tough market for car makers to make profitable, but in recent years we’ve seen the sector gather momentum and the latest brand looking to get in on the fun is Volkswagen. The new VW ID. up is preparing for launch.

It was shown off a few years ago as the ID.Every1 concept, but Auto Express now expects the production car to be named ‘ID. up’. That runs contrary to the rumours regarding a return of the Lupo nameplate or the use of ID.1.

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The old VW up! city car had a long lifespan of 12 years in a single generation. It didn’t take long for it to gain electric power either with the e-up! joining the range from 2014 up until the model’s death in 2023. Judging by the ID. Every1 concept, the new ID. up looks set to continue the compact and cleanly styled approach that made the original up! So popular.

At 3,880mm long, the concept is around 280mm longer than the previous Volkswagen up!, largely because of its EV-specific architecture.

Unsurprisingly, given its A-segment dimensions, the ID. up will be the entry-point to Volkswagen’s all-electric ID range, which is steadily switching from numerical nameplates to well-known names used on combustion-engined VWs, like the new ID. Polo and what we expect to be the ID. Tiguan.

VW ID. up reveal plans

If the ID. Polo is anything to go by (having very closely followed the ID.2all Concept’s design), the ID. Every1 should give us a very good idea as to how the upcoming ID. up will look.