The second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc launched earlier this year, with VW’s family-friendly all-rounder looking to maintain strong sales – and soon there’ll be a model for performance enthusiasts in the form of a new T-Roc R.

Like the previous T-Roc R, the new car, which has just been teased by Volkswagen for the first time, will use hot hatch underpinnings to rival the likes of the Cupra Formentor and MINI Countryman JCW.

We previously caught the new T-Roc R testing on the road last winter, but now these official shots posted by Volkswagen online suggest a full global unveil is in the offing.

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While some details are shared with the sporty T-Roc R-Line model, the new R gets a set of unique forged 20-inch rims, with what will undoubtedly be a set of more capable brakes behind, plus a bespoke, angry-looking bumper up front. The T-Roc’s wraparound light signature is retained, with an illuminated VW badge in the middle.

As with the previous T-Roc R, it’s the rear that’ll be the most obvious indicator that this is the hot version, thanks to the quad-tip Akrapovic exhaust system. There’s the same roof spoiler, bootlid and bumper as the T-Roc, but the R has a new diffuser to house those exhaust tips.