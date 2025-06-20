Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car deal of the day: VW ID.7 GTX offers plenty of power for just £298 per month

The Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is a comfortable, yet capable electric performance saloon. It’s out Deal of the Day for 17 October.

By:Tom Jervis
17 Oct 2026
Volkswagen ID.7 GTX - front action

Like the look of the new Tesla Roadster but can’t justify almost £200,000 for a performance EV? Thankfully, today’s Deal of the Day has you covered: the high-performance Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is now available to lease for less than £300 per month via Auto Express Buy A Car.

Offered by Carwow Leasey, today’s deal gets you behind the wheel of the range-topping Volkswgaen ID.7 GTX Plus 4Motion for exactly £298.78 per month over two years following a £3,880.36 initial payment. If that up front cost is too high for you or the 5,000-mile annual limit is too low, you’re in luck; the initial payment can be slashed to £2,658.60 (the equivalent of six months up front instead of 12) plus the annual mileage increased to 8,000 and this still still only raises the monthly payment to £385.10.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ID.7 GTX is the hottest version of Volkswagen’s electric fastback saloon. Powered by two electric motors – one on each axle – it outputs a beefy 340bhp and can sprint from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds. Be gentle and the throttle and the GTX is also capable of up to 372 miles on a single charge thanks to its 86kWh battery; 200kW rapid charging allows for a 20-80% top up in only 20 mins.

As you’d hope for a range-topper such as this, equipment is plentiful in the ID.7 GTX; standard kit includes suede and leatherette heated, ventilated and massaging sports seats with red stitching, tri-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera. Infotainment comes courtesy of a 15-inch touchscreen with built-in sat nav, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 page.

Check out the VW ID.7 GTX deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volkswagen ID.7 rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 6Cash £36,617Avg. savings £8,349
New Hyundai Ioniq 6

Configure now

BMW I5

BMW I5

New in-stock BMW I5Cash £58,778Avg. savings £10,836
New BMW I5

Configure now

Audi A6

Audi A6

New in-stock Audi A6Cash £47,131Avg. savings £5,895
New Audi A6

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: 7-seat heaven with a Hyundai Santa Fe for £307 a month
Hyundai Santa Fe - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: 7-seat heaven with a Hyundai Santa Fe for £307 a month

The Santa Fe offers plenty of space for families who want an efficient SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 October.
News
16 Oct 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking
Hyundai Ioniq 3 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking

The Ioniq 3 is one of a new crop of affordable EVs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 October.
News
15 Oct 2026
Car deal alert! Polestar 2 with £16k off feels out of this world
Polestar 2 - front cornering

Car deal alert! Polestar 2 with £16k off feels out of this world

Polestar’s current 2 may not be long for this world, but this long range electric car is still a stellar deal for just £33,490
News
15 Oct 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Audi A3 for £208 a month is bargain upmarket motoring
Audi A3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Audi A3 for £208 a month is bargain upmarket motoring

The Audi A3 has a posh image, but it’s one you don’t have to pay much for with Auto Express. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 October.
News
14 Oct 2026

Most Popular

Volkswagen’s culling of 75 models by 2035 was inevitable, says CEO
Volkswagen Polo - front cornering

Volkswagen’s culling of 75 models by 2035 was inevitable, says CEO

Brand boss Thomas Schäfer says halving the number of models made by the VW Group is part of a “natural transition”
News
14 Oct 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking
Hyundai Ioniq 3 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking

The Ioniq 3 is one of a new crop of affordable EVs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 October.
News
15 Oct 2026
New Land Rover Defender Sport spotted tearing it up on the Nürburgring
New Land Rover Defender Sport - Nürburgring front 3/4

New Land Rover Defender Sport spotted tearing it up on the Nürburgring

The new baby 4x4 is now likely to be revealed in 2027, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
15 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content