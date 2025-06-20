Car deal of the day: VW ID.7 GTX offers plenty of power for just £298 per month

Great handling and performance

Long electric range

Available from £298.78 per month

Like the look of the new Tesla Roadster but can’t justify almost £200,000 for a performance EV? Thankfully, today’s Deal of the Day has you covered: the high-performance Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is now available to lease for less than £300 per month via Auto Express Buy A Car.

Offered by Carwow Leasey, today’s deal gets you behind the wheel of the range-topping Volkswgaen ID.7 GTX Plus 4Motion for exactly £298.78 per month over two years following a £3,880.36 initial payment. If that up front cost is too high for you or the 5,000-mile annual limit is too low, you’re in luck; the initial payment can be slashed to £2,658.60 (the equivalent of six months up front instead of 12) plus the annual mileage increased to 8,000 and this still still only raises the monthly payment to £385.10.

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The ID.7 GTX is the hottest version of Volkswagen’s electric fastback saloon. Powered by two electric motors – one on each axle – it outputs a beefy 340bhp and can sprint from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds. Be gentle and the throttle and the GTX is also capable of up to 372 miles on a single charge thanks to its 86kWh battery; 200kW rapid charging allows for a 20-80% top up in only 20 mins.

As you’d hope for a range-topper such as this, equipment is plentiful in the ID.7 GTX; standard kit includes suede and leatherette heated, ventilated and massaging sports seats with red stitching, tri-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera. Infotainment comes courtesy of a 15-inch touchscreen with built-in sat nav, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 page.

Check out the VW ID.7 GTX deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…