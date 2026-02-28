Car Deal of the Day: 7-seat heaven with a Hyundai Santa Fe for £307 a month

Imposing seven-seater

Plug-in hybrid power with 33-mile EV range

Get the deal at only £307.47 a month

With its boxy styling and imposing road presence, the Hyundai Santa Fe is unquestionably a large car. But via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it comes at a small price.

This two-year lease is being offered by Milease and calls for a reasonable 12-month initial payment of £3,989.64 at just £307.47 a month, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year.

Tweaking the terms still yields excellent value, with a nine-month payment of £3,343.26 bringing the monthly sum to £338.14. Raising the mileage cap to 8,000 comes to under £25 a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

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This Santa Fe is the efficient plug-in hybrid model. It sees a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to a single electric motor; four-wheel drive and a combined power output of 284bhp mean a speedy 0-62mph acceleration time of eight seconds. The electric motor gets its juice from a 13.8kWh battery, giving 33 miles of electric drive, and claimed petrol-electric fuel economy of over 74mpg.

Premium may be the entry-level spec but it has all the essentials and a few luxuries, too. There are front heated seats, dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control.

The Santa Fe gives hybrid motoring for seven people. The interior is well-appointed and vast – there’s loads of headroom and kneeroom even in the rearmost row of seats.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Hyundai Santa Fe leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Santa Fe page.

Check out the Hyundai Santa Fe deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…