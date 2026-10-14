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Mazda CX-30 updated in bid to push back the Ford Puma

Sporty new trim level and fresh colours mark out 2027 update for popular Mazda crossover

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 Oct 2026
2027 Mazda CX-30 - grey front 3/412

A new 2027 model-year Mazda CX-30 has been revealed featuring more kit, new colour and trim options, and a limited-run special. Pricing will be revealed in Autumn this year, with first cars arriving in showrooms later this year or early next. 

Key changes include the introduction of a new trim line that’s expected to be one of the highest sellers thanks to its combination of sporty styling and premium equipment. 

Called Homura Plus, it pairs the existing Homura model’s sporty design elements with high-end features. This includes a switch to electrically adjustable leather seats in black that come with heating and, for the first time, cooling. Mazda has also fitted the top-spec 12-speaker Bose sound system, adaptive LED headlights, upgraded LED tail-lights and a 360-degree parking camera.

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In further revisions, base-level CX-30s now include an upgraded selection of active safety equipment including blind-spot monitoring, full smart braking support and driver monitoring – the latter now essential for all cars sold within the UK and Europe. 

All CX-30s also now offer two new colour options, Aero Grey and Zinc Green, already seen on the MX-5, plus a few other styling tweaks. 

Joining the range in January will be a Makoto special edition. This will introduce new stone fabric and leather trim, plus a matching dashboard finish and a few other styling trinkets. Mazda is still to confirm final specification and pricing for the model, but expect the price difference over a comparable model to be negligible. 

2027 Mazda CX-30 - dashboard12

The CX-30 is Mazda’s big-selling C-segment crossover and it rivals high-volume cars such as the Volkswagen T-Roc, Ford Puma and Nissan Juke. However, like all Mazdas it offers its own very distinctive style by offering a range of naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines and a more acute focus on driving engagement. 

No mechanical changes have been announced for the updated CX-30, so the model will continue with its 138bhp 2.5-litre and 182bhp 2.0-litre Skyactiv-X powertrains, the latter noted for its ability to switch between compression and spark ignition depending on the load on the engine and its performance requirements.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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