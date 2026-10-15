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Car deal alert! Polestar 2 with £16k off feels out of this world

Polestar’s current 2 may not be long for this world, but this long range electric car is still a stellar deal for just £33,490

By:George Armitage
15 Oct 2026
Polestar 2 - front cornering

The Polestar 2 isn’t the most fresh-faced electric car on the market, but there’s still plenty of life in this star yet. We’re expecting the new Polestar 2 to land next year, so with the current model approaching the end of its time in the spotlight, now is the perfect time for bargain hunters. Currently you can get a truly supernova-sized £16,570 knocked off the price of this Polestar 2.

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This deal is for a pre-registered Polestar 2 Long range Single motor in Prime trim, which is available for £33,490. That’s a massive £16,570 off the on the road price! 

For the money, you’ll be getting a car that combines a premium interior with metallic paint, heated seats and plenty of technology. The infotainment system is based on Google software and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while parking sensors and cameras help make manoeuvring easier.

Despite being the oldest Polestar model still on sale, the 2 has an 82kWh battery that offers an official range of more than 400 miles, while the rear-mounted electric motor produces 299bhp. That’s enough to get the car from 0-62mph in just 6.2 seconds, giving the Polestar 2 plenty of performance for everyday driving. Efficiency is impressive, too. In one of our in-depth long-term tests, the Polestar 2 returned an average of 3.8 miles per kWh over six months.

On the road, it feels like an EV with plenty of shove when you put your foot down, making overtaking and joining the motorway an effortless affair. The Polestar 2 feels secure and enjoyable to drive through corners, although it isn’t quite as agile as some rivals. The ride is on the firm side, but on smoother roads the 2 is a composed and capable long-distance cruiser, with its instant electric power making it easy to cover ground without much fuss.

Polestar 2 – dashboard

The Polestar 2 is also a strong option as a family car, having earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, which provides extra peace of mind when ferrying the little ones around. There’s a 407-litre boot, too, which should be big enough for school bags, PE kits and everything else you might need to squeeze in.

Polestar 2 deal

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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