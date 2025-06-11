Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 celebrates, well guess…

The Volkswagen Polo is 50 years old. It’s being celebrating with some new wheels

By:Jordan Katsianis
11 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 - front 3/4 with classic Polo4

Volkswagen has revealed a new Polo Edition 50 to celebrate the popular supermini’s half century of existence. Priced from £26,350, it’ll be available in what VW calls limited numbers in the UK, with sales kicking off later this month. 

Unique to the Polo Edition 50 is the Crystal Blue paintwork, further enhanced by 17-inch alloy wheels and unique Edition 50 badges. Uprated LED front and rear lights are also standard fit, helping give the whole car an almost luxurious feel above and beyond the usual found in the supermini class. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, VW has fitted more Edition 50 badges, plus a gloss black dashboard insert and privacy glass on the rear windows. Equipment has also been upgraded with a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera and keyless access and starting. 

Under the bonnet is a single 89bhp three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine option, matched to a five-speed manual transmission. There’s no sign of a dual-clutch option, or more powerful powertrains, leading to an unusual combination of a very high equipment list paired with one of the lower-specification engines. 

Yet while it might be easy to sign this special edition off as a rather thin effort in celebrating 50 years of an iconic model like the Polo, VW has much bigger plans later in the year when its all-electric ID.2, or ID.Polo, arrives as the lynchpin for the brand’s entire future line up. 

Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 - sill guard

While the Polo isn’t going anywhere quite yet, it’ll be the new ID.2 which represents VW’s actual celebration of offering an affordable model to buyers wanting the Volkswagen experience, just as the first Polo did 50 years ago. Only now, it won’t have a combustion engine.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen Polo review
Volkswagen Polo - front

Volkswagen Polo review

The Volkswagen Polo still holds its own as a highly capable supermini, providing an impressive amount of comfort, refinement, and premium features
In-depth reviews
21 May 2025
Best first cars for new drivers 2025
Best first cars - header image

Best first cars for new drivers 2025

These are the best cars for first time drivers, all of which are cheap, easy to drive and safe
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
Which of the UK’s most popular cars costs least to run? Puma, Qashqai, Golf and more favourites ranked
Four way image of Nissan Juke, MG HS, Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Golf

Which of the UK’s most popular cars costs least to run? Puma, Qashqai, Golf and more favourites ranked

The top 10 best-selling cars in the UK have very different day-to-day running costs, here’s how they rank…
Features
3 Mar 2025
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025
Cheapest cars to insure - header image

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025

These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today
Best cars & vans
22 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

The Golf R Estate is one of the best performance estates around – and right now it’s criminally cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.
News
9 Jun 2025
Should Citroen make a new 2CV? Some say oui, others say non
Opinion - should they do a new 2CV

Should Citroen make a new 2CV? Some say oui, others say non

A new Citroen 2CV could be inbound, but would this be a French fancy or a financial flop?
Opinion
8 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Jeep Avenger for under £200 per month
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Jeep Avenger for under £200 per month

The petrol-powered version of Jeep’s charming baby SUV is our Deal of the Day for 8 June
News
8 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content