Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 celebrates, well guess…

Volkswagen has revealed a new Polo Edition 50 to celebrate the popular supermini’s half century of existence. Priced from £26,350, it’ll be available in what VW calls limited numbers in the UK, with sales kicking off later this month.

Unique to the Polo Edition 50 is the Crystal Blue paintwork, further enhanced by 17-inch alloy wheels and unique Edition 50 badges. Uprated LED front and rear lights are also standard fit, helping give the whole car an almost luxurious feel above and beyond the usual found in the supermini class.

Inside, VW has fitted more Edition 50 badges, plus a gloss black dashboard insert and privacy glass on the rear windows. Equipment has also been upgraded with a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera and keyless access and starting.

Under the bonnet is a single 89bhp three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine option, matched to a five-speed manual transmission. There’s no sign of a dual-clutch option, or more powerful powertrains, leading to an unusual combination of a very high equipment list paired with one of the lower-specification engines.

Yet while it might be easy to sign this special edition off as a rather thin effort in celebrating 50 years of an iconic model like the Polo, VW has much bigger plans later in the year when its all-electric ID.2, or ID.Polo, arrives as the lynchpin for the brand’s entire future line up.

While the Polo isn’t going anywhere quite yet, it’ll be the new ID.2 which represents VW’s actual celebration of offering an affordable model to buyers wanting the Volkswagen experience, just as the first Polo did 50 years ago. Only now, it won’t have a combustion engine.

