Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

No more Volvo estates, according to company boss

The company, famous for its boxy estate cars, will be making more of its existing models – possibly including hot SUVs

By:Richard Ingram
5 Mar 2025
Volvo electric estate car render (watermarked)

Avarvarii

Volvo will focus on SUVs and saloons, rather than diversifying its product range to include new estate cars or different bodystyles, CEO Jim Rowan has confirmed. 

When asked whether he could see a future without a traditional Volvo estate car, Rowan replied simply by saying: “Yes. Because I think [the market has] changed, right?

Advertisement - Article continues below

“It's expensive to bring different models to the market, and it's expensive to keep those models in the market,” he told us. “So we need to make a choice: rather than bring out a [new] V90 for example, are we better to position that car in a slightly different way? So we have the Black Editions, we have the Cross Country editions – we now have different editions of the same base car.

“It's much, much cheaper, and much more cost effective for us to drive more volume through that same platform and that same form factor,” he said.

The news comes just weeks after Volvo UK’s commercial director Robert Deane suggested it was a mistake to discontinue the firm’s existing V60 and V90 models in 2023, before bringing them back last year. “When you tell a retail customer [estates] aren’t offered, they go off and buy someone else’s,” he told us.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

But Rowan justified his stance, saying: “We're making very conscious choices about where we want to play the game. Where we're differentiating is with SUVs; nice high ride height, very safe – and we think we can protect that beachhead against the competition. It’s much easier than us becoming distracted by too many models.”

On the flipside, this laser focus on existing models could pave the way for hot Audi RS and BMW M-challenging super-saloons and SUVs, with chief product and strategy officer Erik Severinson telling us: “There is always a niche. The sporty family car; there is someone who wants to have the versatility of a family car, but also the performance. 

“I think there are niches within your core segments where you can do derivatives,” he said. “But you can’t really completely go into another type of… see what I mean?”

Volvo has just revealed the new ES90, and is gearing up to pull the covers off the all-new EX60 – an electric alternative to the facelifted XC60 – next year. Tallying with Rowan’s suggestion that he’ll look to bolster the range with variations of core Volvo models, the company recently launched the EX30 Cross Country – a jacked-up, off-road take on its smallest EV. That car is on sale now, with first customer deliveries due in the coming months.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Volvo ES90 looks a lot like a Polestar 4 with a rear window
Volvo ES90 - front static

New Volvo ES90 looks a lot like a Polestar 4 with a rear window

Following countless teasers, Volvo’s next EV has finally been revealed – and it’s a strong taster of what’s to come
News
5 Mar 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
20 Feb 2025
More new Volvo Cross Country electric off-roaders are on the way
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front cornering

More new Volvo Cross Country electric off-roaders are on the way

An electric Cross Country estate still hangs in the balance though
News
12 Feb 2025
Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans, arriving in 2026
Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans - header

Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans, arriving in 2026

The companies are working together to create a family of electric vans based on an EV-dedicated skateboard platform
News
29 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month
Jaecoo 7 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March
News
2 Mar 2025
Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices
Opinion - VW Golf

Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices

Mike Rutherford takes a look at new car sales figures across Europe
Opinion
2 Mar 2025
Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?
Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe - front tracking

Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?

Who said SUVs have to be high, wide and boxy? The facelifted Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupé blend traditional cues with a trendy, low roof approach
Car group tests
1 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content