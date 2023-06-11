No more Volvo estates, according to company boss

Volvo will focus on SUVs and saloons, rather than diversifying its product range to include new estate cars or different bodystyles, CEO Jim Rowan has confirmed.

When asked whether he could see a future without a traditional Volvo estate car, Rowan replied simply by saying: “Yes. Because I think [the market has] changed, right?

Advertisement - Article continues below

“It's expensive to bring different models to the market, and it's expensive to keep those models in the market,” he told us. “So we need to make a choice: rather than bring out a [new] V90 for example, are we better to position that car in a slightly different way? So we have the Black Editions, we have the Cross Country editions – we now have different editions of the same base car.

“It's much, much cheaper, and much more cost effective for us to drive more volume through that same platform and that same form factor,” he said.

The news comes just weeks after Volvo UK’s commercial director Robert Deane suggested it was a mistake to discontinue the firm’s existing V60 and V90 models in 2023, before bringing them back last year. “When you tell a retail customer [estates] aren’t offered, they go off and buy someone else’s,” he told us.