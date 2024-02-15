Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Volvo P1800 Cyan GT is the ultimate Swedish restomod

Cyan Racing has revealed the latest version of its iconic P1800, based on the Volvo cult classic

by: Alastair Crooks
15 Feb 2024
Volvo P1800 Cyan GT - front8

Back in 2020, we got behind the wheel of the track-focused Volvo P1800 Cyan. Now, Cyan Racing has returned with a more friendly ‘grand tourer’ variant, aptly called the P1800 Cyan GT. 

The original P1800 was synonymous with the hit TV show “The Saint” featuring Roger Moore, but this new creation from Cyan Racing appears to be far removed from the mild-mannered original. Cyan Racing, which, like Volvo, is owned by Geely, has pedigree for this kind of stuff – in the form of several world touring car championship entries. 

Cyan says the new P1800 GT has fully adjustable suspension which has been set up for “winding country roads and inspiring but comfortable long-distance driving”. Like the 2020 car, the new model uses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and is offered in a range of tunes, from 350bhp to 420bhp. It gets a five-speed manual transmission, with power going to the rear wheels. 

No performance figures have been quoted for the GT, but we suspect the more powerful versions will rival the regular P1800 Cyan’s five-second 0-62mph time and 170mph top speed. Weight stands at less than 1,000kg, thanks to the addition of a titanium roll cage and the part-carbon fibre body. 

Based on an existing donor car, Cyan claims the conversion takes 12-15 months, with flared arches housing large alloy wheels. The GT is finished in metallic green (previous Cyan P1800s were blue), while inside there’s a reupholstered cabin with leather and corded fabric, plus increased sound deadening to help align this car with its supposed GT flavour.

Cyan hasn’t said how many GTs will be built or how much they’ll cost, but the P1800 Cyan was priced at around £375,000, not including the initial donor car. We suspect a similar figure for this softer, more road-biased second model.

Which car would you like to see re-created? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

  • Cars
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Volvo P1800 (Mk1, 1961-1963) icon review: not fast, but just look at it
Volvo P1800 - front tracking
Road tests

Volvo P1800 (Mk1, 1961-1963) icon review: not fast, but just look at it

Volvo’s second take at a sports car was a real hit
13 Feb 2024
It’s not all EV at Volvo: XC90, XC60, S90 and other hybrids in line for updates
Volvo badge
News

It’s not all EV at Volvo: XC90, XC60, S90 and other hybrids in line for updates

Volvo is going big on electric cars but it will not neglect its existing range of ICE hybrid models in the coming years with a major updating programm…
1 Feb 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
29 Jan 2024
New Volvo ES90 electric saloon to take on BMW i5 with 400+-mile range
Volvo ES90 - front (watermarked)
News

New Volvo ES90 electric saloon to take on BMW i5 with 400+-mile range

Volvo has begun development of a new all-electric executive saloon and our exclusive images preview how it could look
14 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Nissan Juke facelift goes upmarket to take on the best-selling Ford Puma
Nissan Juke facelift - front
News

New Nissan Juke facelift goes upmarket to take on the best-selling Ford Puma

The funky Nissan Juke SUV gets a bigger touchscreen and quality improvements as part of upgraded interior
15 Feb 2024
New Skoda Scala 2024 facelift review: an underrated gem
Skoda Scala facelift - front action
Road tests

New Skoda Scala 2024 facelift review: an underrated gem

The classy Skoda Scala hatchback has been updated for 2024 with sharper looks and a refreshed interior
12 Feb 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage targets Porsche 911 Turbo with supercar-slaying figures
Aston Martin Vantage facelift - front studio
News

New Aston Martin Vantage targets Porsche 911 Turbo with supercar-slaying figures

The new Aston Martin Vantage is more supercar than sports car with a headline 656bhp power figure, 153bhp up on the old one
15 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content