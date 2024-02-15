New Volvo P1800 Cyan GT is the ultimate Swedish restomod

Back in 2020, we got behind the wheel of the track-focused Volvo P1800 Cyan. Now, Cyan Racing has returned with a more friendly ‘grand tourer’ variant, aptly called the P1800 Cyan GT.

The original P1800 was synonymous with the hit TV show “The Saint” featuring Roger Moore, but this new creation from Cyan Racing appears to be far removed from the mild-mannered original. Cyan Racing, which, like Volvo, is owned by Geely, has pedigree for this kind of stuff – in the form of several world touring car championship entries.

Cyan says the new P1800 GT has fully adjustable suspension which has been set up for “winding country roads and inspiring but comfortable long-distance driving”. Like the 2020 car, the new model uses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and is offered in a range of tunes, from 350bhp to 420bhp. It gets a five-speed manual transmission, with power going to the rear wheels.

No performance figures have been quoted for the GT, but we suspect the more powerful versions will rival the regular P1800 Cyan’s five-second 0-62mph time and 170mph top speed. Weight stands at less than 1,000kg, thanks to the addition of a titanium roll cage and the part-carbon fibre body.

Based on an existing donor car, Cyan claims the conversion takes 12-15 months, with flared arches housing large alloy wheels. The GT is finished in metallic green (previous Cyan P1800s were blue), while inside there’s a reupholstered cabin with leather and corded fabric, plus increased sound deadening to help align this car with its supposed GT flavour.

Cyan hasn’t said how many GTs will be built or how much they’ll cost, but the P1800 Cyan was priced at around £375,000, not including the initial donor car. We suspect a similar figure for this softer, more road-biased second model.

Which car would you like to see re-created? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...